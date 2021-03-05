 
 

Kanye West Puts His Wedding Ring Back on Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West Puts His Wedding Ring Back on Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce
WENN
Celebrity

In a picture circulating online, the 43-year-old Yeezy Founder is seen rocking the wedding band on his left hand as he arrives at his office in Calabasas, California.

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West might not be ready to end his marriage to Kim Kardashian despite their on-going divorce. A little over a week after being captured without his wedding ring, the "FourFiveSeconds" rapper was caught on camera putting the sparkle back on again.

On Thursday, March 4, the 43-year-old Yeezy Founder was photographed rocking the wedding band on his left hand as he arrived at his office in Calabasas, California. In a picture circulating online, he appeared to flash a smile as he exited his car.

For the outing, the "Gold Digger" spitter donned a brown elbow-length shirt and blue pants. He completed his looks by sporting a pair of e Yeezy brown combat boots.

  See also...

More than a week prior, Kanye was captured ditching his wedding ring when he was seen in public for the first time since his wife of nearly seven years submitted the divorce papers. At that time, he was visiting his Yeezy Academy in Los Angeles.

Kanye's wife, Kim, filed for divorce on February 19. She cited irreconcilable differences and listed the date of their separation as "TBD" in the filing. She is reportedly seeking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was later unveiled to likely be keeping their Hidden Hills, California mansion. A source told Us Weekly, "She has made her life there and it's her kids' main home. There was never a question - [She] was going to keep the home."

On why Kim might get away with the $60 million house, TMZ reported that it was the house she and her estranged husband have been raising their four kids in. Additionally, most of her families live within a block of her property in the same community, whereas the MC did not have any real ties to the area.

You can share this post!

Fans 'Pissed' After Being Misled by 'RHONJ' Trailer

Tory Lanez's New Album 'Playboy' Comes 'From a Place of Hurt and Vulnerability'
Related Posts
Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Kanye West Spent $13.2 Million on Failed Presidential Bid

Kanye West Spent $13.2 Million on Failed Presidential Bid

Kanye West Ditches Wedding Ring in 1st Pic Since Kim Kardashian Filed for Divorce

Kanye West Ditches Wedding Ring in 1st Pic Since Kim Kardashian Filed for Divorce

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Most Read
Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter
Celebrity

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier

Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease