Kanye West Puts His Wedding Ring Back on Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West might not be ready to end his marriage to Kim Kardashian despite their on-going divorce. A little over a week after being captured without his wedding ring, the "FourFiveSeconds" rapper was caught on camera putting the sparkle back on again.

On Thursday, March 4, the 43-year-old Yeezy Founder was photographed rocking the wedding band on his left hand as he arrived at his office in Calabasas, California. In a picture circulating online, he appeared to flash a smile as he exited his car.

For the outing, the "Gold Digger" spitter donned a brown elbow-length shirt and blue pants. He completed his looks by sporting a pair of e Yeezy brown combat boots.

More than a week prior, Kanye was captured ditching his wedding ring when he was seen in public for the first time since his wife of nearly seven years submitted the divorce papers. At that time, he was visiting his Yeezy Academy in Los Angeles.

Kanye's wife, Kim, filed for divorce on February 19. She cited irreconcilable differences and listed the date of their separation as "TBD" in the filing. She is reportedly seeking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was later unveiled to likely be keeping their Hidden Hills, California mansion. A source told Us Weekly, "She has made her life there and it's her kids' main home. There was never a question - [She] was going to keep the home."

On why Kim might get away with the $60 million house, TMZ reported that it was the house she and her estranged husband have been raising their four kids in. Additionally, most of her families live within a block of her property in the same community, whereas the MC did not have any real ties to the area.