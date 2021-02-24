Kanye West Ditches Wedding Ring in 1st Pic Since Kim Kardashian Filed for Divorce

WENN Celebrity

The 'FourFiveSeconds' rapper is spotted sans his wedding ring when visiting his Yeezy Academy in Los Angeles with his youngest son, 1-year-old Psalm, in tow.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has been spotted in public for the first time since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him. The rapper/fashion designer was photographed when visiting his Yeezy Academy in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 23.

It looks like the father of four is ready to move on as he was ditching his wedding ring during the outing. Just last week, the 43-year-old star was still wearing his wedding ring while out and about in Malibu, California amid reports of his separation from the reality TV star.

Kanye kept it casual during the outing. In pictures obtained by Page Six, the GOOD Music founder opted for his own designs of a blue sweatshirt with matching sweatpants with jogging shoes. He also carried a black bag.

The "Gold Digger" spitter was accompanied by a swarm of bodyguards as well as his youngest son, 1-year-old Psalm, whom he shares with his estranged wife. The toddler, who wore an outfit in matching blue color with his dad, was seen being held by one of his bodyguards who escorted the rapper and his son into a silver SUV before the group made their exit.

Kim filed for divorce last week, following months of rumors about their marital woes. Neither of them has publicly spoken up on their divorce, but sources said the split is amicable and the pair are committed to co-parenting together.

Kim, who shares four children Kanye, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, is reportedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kids. The exes are said to be prepared to stick to their prenuptial agreement, and are already working on a property settlement.

Kanye and Kim's marriage hit rock bottom following his public meltdown last year, amid his presidential bid. A source previously told Page Six his bizarre presidential campaign made the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star realize that she "needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity."