 
 

Kanye West Ditches Wedding Ring in 1st Pic Since Kim Kardashian Filed for Divorce

Kanye West Ditches Wedding Ring in 1st Pic Since Kim Kardashian Filed for Divorce
WENN
Celebrity

The 'FourFiveSeconds' rapper is spotted sans his wedding ring when visiting his Yeezy Academy in Los Angeles with his youngest son, 1-year-old Psalm, in tow.

  • Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has been spotted in public for the first time since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him. The rapper/fashion designer was photographed when visiting his Yeezy Academy in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 23.

It looks like the father of four is ready to move on as he was ditching his wedding ring during the outing. Just last week, the 43-year-old star was still wearing his wedding ring while out and about in Malibu, California amid reports of his separation from the reality TV star.

Kanye kept it casual during the outing. In pictures obtained by Page Six, the GOOD Music founder opted for his own designs of a blue sweatshirt with matching sweatpants with jogging shoes. He also carried a black bag.

  See also...

The "Gold Digger" spitter was accompanied by a swarm of bodyguards as well as his youngest son, 1-year-old Psalm, whom he shares with his estranged wife. The toddler, who wore an outfit in matching blue color with his dad, was seen being held by one of his bodyguards who escorted the rapper and his son into a silver SUV before the group made their exit.

Kim filed for divorce last week, following months of rumors about their marital woes. Neither of them has publicly spoken up on their divorce, but sources said the split is amicable and the pair are committed to co-parenting together.

Kim, who shares four children Kanye, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, is reportedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kids. The exes are said to be prepared to stick to their prenuptial agreement, and are already working on a property settlement.

Kanye and Kim's marriage hit rock bottom following his public meltdown last year, amid his presidential bid. A source previously told Page Six his bizarre presidential campaign made the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star realize that she "needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity."

You can share this post!

Drew Barrymore Recalls Being So Angry After Mom Admitted Her to Psychiatric Ward as Teen

Bobby Shmurda Picked Up in Private Jet by Quavo for His Prison Release
Related Posts
Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Kanye West Seen With Wedding Ring While Hoping for 'Miracle' to Save His Marriage to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Seen With Wedding Ring While Hoping for 'Miracle' to Save His Marriage to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Moves '500 Pairs of Sneakers' From Calabasas Home Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Rumors

Kanye West Moves '500 Pairs of Sneakers' From Calabasas Home Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Rumors

Kanye West Sues Yeezy Intern for Posting Confidential Images on Instagram

Kanye West Sues Yeezy Intern for Posting Confidential Images on Instagram

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

DaniLeigh Appears to Diss Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby After Breakup

DaniLeigh Appears to Diss Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby After Breakup