Fans 'Pissed' After Being Misled by 'RHONJ' Trailer
The said promo appears to hint that Melissa Gorga may be cheating on her husband Joe as Teresa Giudice says, 'Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number.'

  Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bravo is under fire after unveiling a trailer for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 11. Fans have taken to Twitter to slam the TV network for its misleading edit regarding Melissa Gorga's relationship with her husband Joe Gorga in the said trailer.

The promo appeared to hint that Melissa could be cheating on Joe. "Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number," cast member Teresa Giudice said in the trailer before the camera panned to Melissa who was texting someone.

However, in a new preview that was released on Wednesday, March 3, it was revealed that the plot point was only a prank. Feeling played, viewers quickly took to social media to put Bravo on blast over the misleading edit. "Me when I realise the Melissa cheating story line is a joke," one person wrote on the blue bird app.

"Not Melissa 'cheating' being a prank I'm so pissed at these editors lol," another user said. "When you realize Bravo pranked you by editing the #RHONJ season 11 trailer to make it look like there was a 'Melissa is cheating' storyline, even though it was all just a joke. #RHONJ," one fan posted.

While the cheating is nothing but a prank, Melissa did speak about the struggle in her marriage to Teresa's brother Joe. "Listen, I'm not gonna deny that we went through a rough, like year-and-a-half, and I would say it started right before the pandemic," she told Page Six back in February.

"I feel like as I become more and more independent in certain ways, it really is a struggle for him. I hate that. It shouldn't be a struggle and it really is. And we really go through it and we're very raw and real and honest with it. So you're going to have to see how that all unfolds. But it's very real for us," Melissa, who shares daughter Antonia (15), sons Gino (13) and Joey (10) with Joe, shared.

