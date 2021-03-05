Tory Lanez's New Album 'Playboy' Comes 'From a Place of Hurt and Vulnerability'

Music

Dubbed an RnB capsule, the newly-released project, which features a Chris Brown-assisted track, captures the Canadian artist's 'emotions caused by a breakup that left him vulnerable.'

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez shows his vulnerable side in his new album "Playboy". Dubbed an R&B capsule, the seventh studio album from the Canadian artist just dropped on midnight Friday, March 5 and he describes the creative process behind the project in a press release.

"Emotionally, I was able to flow creatively. Some of my best creations come out when I'm vulnerable," he explains. "This is me being as honest as I can be on a record. For the first time in a long time, I was writing R&B from a place of hurt and vulnerability, Unlike a lot of my other R&B which is based on the pure vibe and catchy melodies."

Lanez additionally reveals his objective with the album, "I want my listeners to walk away with an understanding of how my emotions are and I want them to understand that this is an honest depiction of how I feel about relationships and people that are close to me."

Off the twelve tracks in the album, "Deceiving Eve" is perhaps the best to convey Lanez's emotions as it is the song he felt the most vulnerable of the project. The album also also features "Feels" as the lead track. Featuring R&B crooner Chris Brown, the song is described as a seductive ballad that showcases the two singers rhapsodizing over bedroom antics.

Breezy also appears in the music video directed by Christian Breslauer, which was released on February 20. On working with Brown, Lanez says, "Me and my Bro are not playing. This song is kicking off my new capsule 'PLAYBOY'. This is one of my favorite bangers to date. It's R&B season."

Ahead of the "Playboy" release, Lanez debuted three unreleased tracks as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through a collaboration with leading blockchain company Bondly.Finance. This unorthodox approach pairs rare digital art with music where fan's and NFT collectors are able to prove ownership of these items through the blockchain.

By taking this approach, Lanez becomes the highest streamed, independent artist to release full songs as NFT's prior to the album's release on other digital platforms. "This album is one of the biggest releases of my career, so I had to make the release strategy bigger than ever," says Lanez. "This meant getting the tracks to my superfans early before the album hits on Friday. So I'm dropping my first NFT, allowing 450 fans to get 3 unreleased tracks from my discography and a chance to meet and hang out with me digitally."

The three songs include two from his upcoming album "Playboy" and one from his yet to be announced 80's themed album.

"Playboy" is available for stream and download here.