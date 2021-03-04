 
 

Kim Kardashian Likely to Keep Hidden Hills Home Designed by Kanye West in Divorce

WENN/Will Alexander
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her estranged rapper husband's four children have been raised in the $60 million mansion which is located close to where the rest of her family live.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian may not have to move out of the home designed by Kanye West despite their divorce. Around two weeks after she filed legal documents to end her nearly-seven-year-marriage to the "Stronger" rapper, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was said to likely be keeping their Hidden Hills, California home.

Offering an update on what might be part of the 40-year-old TV personality's divorce agreement with her estranged husband was Us Weekly. "She has made her life there and it's her kids' main home," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "There was never a question - [She] was going to keep the home."

On the reason why Kim was likely to walk away with the property, TMZ noted that she and Kanye have been raising their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, in the $60 million mansion. It was further pointed out that most of her families live within a block of her mansion in the same community. Her estranged husband, in the meantime, did not have any real ties to the area.

The former couple purchased the house in 2014 for $20 million. They spent another $20 million to renovate the 15,000-square-foot mansion. The renovation project was reportedly led by the 43-year-old MC.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February. In the filing, she cited irreconcilable differences and listed the date of their separation as "TBD." She is reportedly seeking for joint legal and physical custody of their four kids.

The SKIMS founder was uncovered to feel "absolutely relieved" after the divorce filing. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "She is happy to see that chapter close. She knows that it is what is healthiest for her and her family and she is ready to put this hardship behind her both publicly and personally."

About how Kim and Kanye's children took in their separation, the source revealed that they "are doing great" although "the older ones have had time to process and understand the situation." The insider added, "Kim and the rest of her family have done an excellent job at coaching the kids through this."

