Aaron Rodgers Has Baby in Mind After Engaged to Shailene Woodley

The Green Bay Packers quarterback envisions fatherhood in his future after proposing to the 'Big Little Lies' actress, which he dubs 'the best thing that's happened to me in the last year.'

AceShowbiz - Aaron Rodgers is looking forward to building a family with Shailene Woodley. Nearly a month after going public with his engagement to the "Big Little Lies" actress, the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed that he has already been thinking about having a baby.

The 37-year-old athlete made the revelation on Thursday, March 4, when speaking to Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare on Instagram Live. "The next great challenge will be being a father. I'm in that age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own," he first spilled.

"It's maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to," he added. "I've done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years and look forward to taking care of another life at some point too. I just think it's going to be so fun. I've dreamt about what that will be like, I'm really excited about that chapter whenever that comes."

During the conversation, the football player also gushed over his engagement to the "Divergent" star. "I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life, that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year," he raved.

Aaron made public his relationship status on February 6 when accepting his 2020 MVP title during a virtual NFL Honors broadcast. "2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped, playing for very little fans or no fans the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career," he stated at that time.

Nearly three weeks afterwards, Aaron's fiancee Shailene confirmed their engagement. "So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,' " he told Jimmy Fallon during her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

"He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being," she enthused. "But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

Shailene additionally divulged that she met her now-fiance during the coronavirus pandemic. When detailing about their relationship, she quipped, "When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, 'If you don't date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I'm able to run with him.' "

