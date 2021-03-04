 
 

OMB Peezy Arrested for Shooting on Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Set

The rapper, whose real name is LeParis Dade, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the February 21 shooting in Atlanta that left three people injured.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting on the set of Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's music video last month. OMB Peezy, also a rapper, has been named a suspect in the incident that left three people injured.

Peezy, whose real name is LeParis Dade, was arrested on Monday, March 1 and subsequently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during commission. His bond was set at $60,000.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said that for Peezy to post bond, he must first agree to be fitted with an ankle monitor and surrender his passport. The Alabama-born rapper appeared to address his arrest in an Instagram Story post, writing, "I'm innocent be home soon love y'all."

Peezy has since been released from jail. On Wednesday, March 3, his brother OMB Icee Bee shared a video of the Big Homie spitter out of custody. He was seen hugging his loved one with a smile on his face.

Gun shots erupted during the filming of Roddy and 42 Dugg's music video on February 21. Officers responded to shots fired at a scrap yard on the 500 block of Wells Street at around 4 P.M. and found a man grazed by a round of gunfire. Peter Cook, 39, was injured by debris. Two other victims, Antoine Blake, 25, and Vernon Moulder, 29, were shot and hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital. Both were said to be in stable condition.

An eyewitness, who was working as a medic on set, told GSB-TV that the series of gunshots scattered approximately 50 people from the site. "Everyone started running, trying to get out. Or take cover, lot of places to take cover in there," the witness said. "Anyone that was injured, I laid hands on 'em to make sure they were OK. Just glad it wasn't a lot worse then it could have been…could have been worse."

One man was arrested on the scene, but it was for drug possession charge instead of being directly related to the shooting.

Roddy and 42 Dugg were unharmed in the incident. "Appreciate the concerns though I did not get SHOT!!!!!!" the "We Paid" emcee wrote on Instagram soon after news of the shooting broke. "High Fashion" hitmaker Roddy, meanwhile, tweeted one day after the shooting, "aint nobody shoot at me. we all good. im juss tryna feed the streets."

