Kylie Jenner Admits to Peeing Her Pants While Filming 'Drunk Get Ready with Me' With Kendall
In the fun-filled YouTube video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and her model sister take shots of Kendall's 818 Tequila while attempting to do each other's makeup.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner was exposed to having an awkward incident while filming "Drunk Get Ready with Me" with older sister Kendall Jenner. In a short clip shared via social media, the youngest star of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was caught on camera candidly admitting that she peed her pants.

Revealing Kylie's mishap was Kendall. Making use of Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 2, the older of the two posted a clip in which the 23-year-old makeup mogul was seen laughing and crying while repeatedly saying "I peed my pants." She apparently wet herself after looking at her makeup look done by her model sister.

Kylie and Kendall attempted to do each other's makeup while they took shots of the 25-year-old's 818 Tequila for her new YouTube video. A snap shared by the Kylie Cosmetics founder on her own Story feed displayed three bottles of the liquor, a bowl of lime slices and a bowl of salt. She also included a clip that showed the two of them playfully rolled around the ground with her new puppy Kevin.

  See also...

The ex-girlfriend of Travis Scott (II) then added another video that offered a look at her makeup work on Kendall's face. The latter could be seen sporting an unblended nose highlight and an overuse of hot pink blush. The 23-year-old beauty followed it up with footage of herself rocking a purple lipstick, yellow highlighter on her cheekbones, and glittery eyeshadow.

After filming the YouTube video, Kylie and Kendall headed to fast food restaurants. While Kylie chose to go to McDonald's, her sibling went to In-N-Out. The youngest daughter of Kris Jenner also informed her fans that it was her first time eating at the fast food chain since giving birth to her daughter Stormi.

"Honestly you guys I haven't been to McDonald's in a really long time," the mother of one pointed out. "The last time I went to McDonald's was like two weeks before I have my daughter so this is really big for me because I love McDonald's."

