Bun B Slams Texas Governor for Lifting Mask Mandates and Reopening Businesses

Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bun B is not happy with Texas governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift mask mandates and reopen business amid COVID-19 pandemic. Criticizing the decision, the rapper, whose son had the disease last year, took to his Instagram account to rant about the matter.

On Tuesday, March 2, he shared a screenshot of an article which title read, "Texas governor lifts mask mandate and allows business to open at 100% capacity, despite health officials' warnings.' In response to that, Bun wrote in the caption, "This is bat s**t crazy @govabbott and you know it. As if you didn't already have enough blood on your hands. SMFH."

It is understandable for Bun B to react strongly to the decision as his son tested positive for COVID-19 back in June 2020. "So many people wanna say that CoVid 19 is fake news. My son just tested positive," so he announced on Instagram at the time.

"He has a 4 day old baby that my wife and I have to go get and bring to our home. I was on my way to join Trae the Truth and Mysonne at the Kentucky state capitol. Had to turn around and head back home," Bun B added.

Urging people to keep taking the disease seriously, the rapper continued, "Please stop playing with this virus y'all. I don't wanna lose my son, daughter in law, my newest granddaughter or any of my other grandkids," he added. Captioning the picture, Bun B wrote, "It's real out there."

In response to the post, fans then quickly flooded the comment section with well-wishes. Trying to be positive, a user said, "99.7 % survival rate! Your son will be fine." Someone else added, "Prayers up for y'all bro," with another one writing, "Sending big love and positive energy my brother."

