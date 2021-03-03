 
 

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star receives death threats and hateful messages after she blasts Somos team for a post explaining the complicated history of Dominican Independence Day.

  • Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zoe Saldana caught heat for her responses to an Instagram post explaining the complicated history of Dominican Independence Day. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star received death threats and hateful messages after she commented on a post on Refinery29's Somos Instagram account on February 27.

The 10-slide long post, which was a collaboration with InCultured Co., asked readers, "What to the Afro-Dominican is the 27th of February." It detailed how the split between Haiti and the Dominican Republic has influenced the anti-blackness often both internalized and/or experienced by many Afro-Dominicans to this day.

While the comments on the post has been disabled, a screenshot saw Zoe writing, "Maybe just say 'What to the Dominican is the Independence Day.' " She then took to her Instagram Story to blast the Somos team over the post.

"You owe all Dominicans - regardless if they're Black, white, or Taino - an apology. On our independence day, we do not need to be schooled by others on what we 'should' know about ourselves #CancelCultureIsStartingToSuckSometimes," the actress wrote.

  See also...

Not stopping there, Zoe further pressured the team to issue an apology by writing, "Waiting for your apology about this post. Shame on you and shame on all platforms who reposted you - you all know who you are! But that's okay, the sun will always continue to shine on La Bella Quisqueya."

Internet users were baffled over her reaction as they wondered what made her so mad about the post. "Zoe Saldana really thinks she's white, I'm convinced. Bye girl. Tf are you mad for??" asked one person. Another user tweeted, "Zoe Saldaña is the Dominican Stacey Dash."

In response to Zoe's posts, InCultured Co. founder France Francois shared to Refinery29, "When Dominicans like Zoe Saldana try to deny the history of Black struggle in the Dominican Republic, what they do is try to uphold white supremacy and silence the struggle of Blackness that has been continuous within Latinidad."

"Saldana called on us to apologize, but we will not apologize for working to dismantle the anti-Blackness that exists within Latinidad," Francois added. "Part of that is making it clear that we're also not here to cancel Saldana either in part because she's shown a capacity to learn and grow."

"I have so much love and pride for my culture and my family's country, and part of that is having enough love to want things to change for the better. Somos holds all of Latinidad to the same standard. Our work facilitates dialogue that sparks action and conversation, challenges the status quo, and fosters our readers' abilities to learn about and inhabit different perspectives within and without Latinidad," the founder continued.

Francois concluded, "I hope that those like Saldaña take a beat here to understand how hollow it is to celebrate something if you all refuse to see it for all it is. 'The sun will always continue to shine on la bella quisqueya,' she wrote on Instagram Stories. But practicing real love means looking in the shadows, too."

You can share this post!

Bun B Slams Texas Governor for Lifting Mask Mandates and Reopening Businesses

Kim Kardashian Believes Kanye West Will Do His Best Despite Worrying About His Mental Health
Related Posts
Zoe Saldana and Josh Brolin Eye Appearance on Van Jones' Virtual Reality Show

Zoe Saldana and Josh Brolin Eye Appearance on Van Jones' Virtual Reality Show

Zoe Saldana Collaborates With Adidas for Autumn Workout Collection

Zoe Saldana Collaborates With Adidas for Autumn Workout Collection

Zoe Saldana Threatens to Report People Spreading Fake Nude Picture of Her

Zoe Saldana Threatens to Report People Spreading Fake Nude Picture of Her

Zoe Saldana Confesses Her Mother Often Mistakes Her for Thandie Newton

Zoe Saldana Confesses Her Mother Often Mistakes Her for Thandie Newton

Most Read
Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother
Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

Tiger Woods Admits to Having 'Tough Time' in First Tweet Since Bad Car Crash

Tiger Woods Admits to Having 'Tough Time' in First Tweet Since Bad Car Crash

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Lawyer Seeks Criminal Investigation of T.I. and Tiny Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Lawyer Seeks Criminal Investigation of T.I. and Tiny Over Sexual Assault Allegations