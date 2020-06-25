Bun B Asks People to 'Stop Playing' With COVID-19 After Son Tests Positive

Instagram Celebrity

'So many people wanna say that CoVid 19 is fake news. My son just tested positive,' the rapper shares the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page before asking people to take the disease seriously.

AceShowbiz - Bun B is among those whose loved one contracted with the novel Coronavirus. In a Wednesday, June 24 Instagram post, the rapper shared heartbreaking news that his son had testes positive for COVID-19. Through his post, he would like people to know how real the virus is.

"So many people wanna say that CoVid 19 is fake news. My son just tested positive," so he wrote in an image that he posted on the photo-sharing platform. "He has a 4 day old baby that my wife and I have to go get and bring to our home. I was on my way to join Trae the Truth and Mysonne at the Kentucky state capitol. Had to turn around and head back home."

He then urged people to keep taking the disease seriously. "Please stop playing with this virus y'all. I don't wanna lose my son, daughter in law, my newest granddaughter or any of my other grandkids," he added. Captioning the picture, Bun B wrote, "It's real out there."

Fans then quickly responded in the comment section. Trying to be positive, a user said, "99.7 % survival rate! Your son will be fine." Someone else added, "Prayers up for y'all bro," with another one writing, "Sending big love and positive energy my brother."

This arrives after "American Idol" winner Laine Hardy revealed that he'd been recovering from COVID-19. The 19-year-old made public about his condition through a post he shared on both his Facebook page and Instagram Story. "This wasn't what I expected on the first day of summer," he declared. "My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I'm home recovering in quarantine. Y'all stay safe & healthy!"

The Louisiana singer was one of those in the country music community recovering from the virus. Sturgill Simpson, Laura Bell Bundy, Ray Benson, Kalie Shorr and Runaway June member Jennifer Wayne had also overcome it. Joe Diffie and John Prine, however, succumbed to the complications caused by the virus.