 
 

Bun B Asks People to 'Stop Playing' With COVID-19 After Son Tests Positive

Bun B Asks People to 'Stop Playing' With COVID-19 After Son Tests Positive
Instagram
Celebrity

'So many people wanna say that CoVid 19 is fake news. My son just tested positive,' the rapper shares the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page before asking people to take the disease seriously.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bun B is among those whose loved one contracted with the novel Coronavirus. In a Wednesday, June 24 Instagram post, the rapper shared heartbreaking news that his son had testes positive for COVID-19. Through his post, he would like people to know how real the virus is.

"So many people wanna say that CoVid 19 is fake news. My son just tested positive," so he wrote in an image that he posted on the photo-sharing platform. "He has a 4 day old baby that my wife and I have to go get and bring to our home. I was on my way to join Trae the Truth and Mysonne at the Kentucky state capitol. Had to turn around and head back home."

He then urged people to keep taking the disease seriously. "Please stop playing with this virus y'all. I don't wanna lose my son, daughter in law, my newest granddaughter or any of my other grandkids," he added. Captioning the picture, Bun B wrote, "It's real out there."

Fans then quickly responded in the comment section. Trying to be positive, a user said, "99.7 % survival rate! Your son will be fine." Someone else added, "Prayers up for y'all bro," with another one writing, "Sending big love and positive energy my brother."

This arrives after "American Idol" winner Laine Hardy revealed that he'd been recovering from COVID-19. The 19-year-old made public about his condition through a post he shared on both his Facebook page and Instagram Story. "This wasn't what I expected on the first day of summer," he declared. "My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I'm home recovering in quarantine. Y'all stay safe & healthy!"

The Louisiana singer was one of those in the country music community recovering from the virus. Sturgill Simpson, Laura Bell Bundy, Ray Benson, Kalie Shorr and Runaway June member Jennifer Wayne had also overcome it. Joe Diffie and John Prine, however, succumbed to the complications caused by the virus.

You can share this post!

Jameela Jamil Weighs In on Kim Kardashian's Corset Post: There's No Point in Screaming at Her

Kevin Hart Prays to Mother Instead of God Before Walking Onto Stage
Related Posts
Bun B Claims Woman Calls His Wife the N-Word and Threatens to Shoot Her

Bun B Claims Woman Calls His Wife the N-Word and Threatens to Shoot Her

Bun B Recalls Being Half Naked When Shooting at Armed Home Intruder

Bun B Recalls Being Half Naked When Shooting at Armed Home Intruder

Bun B Opens Fire on Masked Intruder Trying to Steal Wife's Car

Bun B Opens Fire on Masked Intruder Trying to Steal Wife's Car

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram