Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

Gary Pagar previously filed a lawsuit against DaBaby, claiming that the North Carolina rapper punched him in the mouth, knocking a tooth out, during an altercation that took place back in December.

  • Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - More information regarding legal trouble that DaBaby faces has found its way out online. After it was reported that the rapper was sued for physically attacking the owner of a rental home, now the video of the attack has surfaced online.

In a short video that was obtained by Daily Mail, the "Rockstar" spitter's associate could be seen assaulting 64-year-old Gary Pagar, the owner of a Los Angeles home that the rapper rented. Pagar was seen being pushed to the ground by one man, though someone else appeared to stop the man from further attacking Pagar.

This arrives after Pagar filed a lawsuit against the rapper in February, claiming that the North Carolina rapper punched him in the mouth, knocking a tooth out, during an altercation that took place back in December 2020. He explained in the court docs that the rapper allegedly attacked him after he tried to shut down a music video shoot at his rental property. Filming music video was allegedly not permitted because the terms of the property prohibit commercial use.

That wasn't the only rule that DaBaby was said to break. Pagar noted that the filming involved too many people which meant that he violated the terms of the lease. DaBaby allegedly agreed to the conditions of only having 12 people at his property due to COVID-19 regulations, but Pagar claimed that there were around 40 people in his house.

Pagar said that he was knocked to the ground by an unknown person before theDaBaby then allegedly got out of a car to chase him back into the home and warn him not to call the authorities. That was when the "Billion Dollar Baby" artist reportedly assaulted Pagar, leaving him with a bloodied mouth and missing tooth.

Pagar shared that someone at the scene eventually called the police. He also accused DaBaby and his crew of fleeing the scene without paying full amount of the bill in addition to taking his phone and a "valuable kitchenware." The homeowner also claimed that the star caused thousands of dollars in damages in addition to destroying a security camera that was installed inside of the home.

