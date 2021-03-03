Yungblud and Maya Hawke to Star in Horror Musical Podcast 'Diane's Inferno'

Instagram Celebrity

'The Underrated Youth' hitmaker and the 'Stranger Things' star have been signed by former MGM Pictures executive Jonathan Glickman for the new show off his newly launched audio-based platform.

AceShowbiz - Singer Yungblud and actress Maya Hawke are among the stars featured on James Bond franchise boss Jonathan Glickman's new podcasting platform.

The former MGM Pictures executive, who oversaw upcoming 007 film "No Time To Die", has launched a brand new company, Glickmania Media, to produce music-based audio content - and he's already signed "The Underrated Youth" hitmaker and the "Stranger Things" star to head one of his new shows, "Diane's Inferno".

According to Deadline, the podcast is "a gender-flipped, horror musical retelling of 'Dante's Inferno', set through the modern hellscape of New York's underworld". Lisa Duva will write and direct, while Maya will play a backing singer forced to battle demons as she tries to avenge the murder of her rocker boyfriend, voiced by Yungblud.

Other series, which will be produced by the new organization as part of its deal with iHeart Media include "Unsung", which Glickman describes as "Schoolhouse Rock meets Hamilton", with each episode celebrating unsung heroes in fields including science, sport, social change, and the arts.

Another project, "Lost You on the Dance Floor", is a murder mystery set against a disco-era backdrop, about a woman who tracks down her birth father only to discover he was a famous music business player who mysteriously disappeared, while anthology show, "Ballad of an Outlaw", is a true crime series.

Debut dates and further casting details have not yet been released.

When speaking about his venture into the audio-based platform world, Glickman said, "I believe there's no better way to communicate a narrative than matching brilliant storytellers with equally talented music composers and performers." He further ensured that his collaboration with iHeartRadio will "support a panorama of experienced and emerging artists in a creative environment that enables everyone to take meaningful ownership of their work in the podcast space and beyond."