Spanish Rapper on Trial for Allegedly Cutting Off Roommate's Penis for Clout

The alleged victim, however, defends Sanatorio del Atico a.k.a. Aaron Beltran against the allegations, claiming that he did the gruesome act by himself and that his friend was never involved.

Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - A Spanish rapper is facing a possible jail time for a gruesome act. Aaron Beltran, who raps under the moniker Sanatorio del Atico, is on trial for allegations that he cut off his roommate's penis for a YouTube video.

It all reportedly started from a deal that they made in March 2019. According to The Scottish Sun, the alleged victim, Andrew Breach, offered Aaron money to execute the amputation that would be filmed and uploaded on social media. The payment would be anywhere from 200 Euros ($245) to $2,500 Euros ($3,000) based on the number of views it got.

Aaron reportedly needed to ingest valium and four bottles of white wine to muster up the courage before he carried out the amputation using a 12-inch knife. Andrew, an English teacher, was later seen bleeding heavily near the rented home he shared with Aaron and two other tenants.

Police discovered the British man's severed organ in a plastic bag inside their apartment. The man's penis was re-attached in an emergency operation at Zaragoza's Miguel Servet Hospital the same day and is reportedly fully functional.

According to the indictment, "On the afternoon of March 8, just before 7.15 P.M. when both men were in the victim's bedroom, Andrew tied his pyjama cord round the bottom of his penis to avoid haemorrhaging. The accused, who was sat on a chair in front of him, cut his penis with a 12-inch kitchen knife which was never found because the accused got rid of it."

Aaron is being charged with wounding even though the authorities say the incident was consensual. He could be imprisoned for over four years if convicted. Andrew, however, claimed that his friend was never involved in the amputation. "I cut off my own penis. I was unwell. It was myself," the expat said.

Andrew spent three weeks in the hospital before he went back to the United Kingdom. Prosecutors understand he suffers from gender dysphoria. A local paper claimed at the time police had subsequently discovered he had registered on a social networking app a few weeks earlier in search of a candidate to film him mutilating himself, but the story was later dismissed by officers.