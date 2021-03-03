Alice Eve Leads Horror 'Queen Mary' and Ariana Greenblatt Joins Game Adaptation 'Borderlands'

WENN/Instagram Movie

The 'Iron Fist' actress has been cast for an upcoming horror movie while the 'Avengers: Infinity War' has been added to a big-screen take on a popular video game.

AceShowbiz - Alice Eve is to star in horror movie "The Queen Mary".

The 39-year-old actress has boarded the flick which is being directed by Gary Shore from a script he has written with Stephen Oliver and Tom Vaughan. It is hoped the project will be the first of a planned trilogy.

Plot details on the film are being kept under wraps but it is inspired by tales of haunting on the famed ocean liner that is now permanently docked in California. The multi-storied ship receives two million visitors per year and was named Time magazine's most haunted place in the world.

Mali Elfman is producing the movie alongside Mark Tomberlin and Jordan Rambis who are executive producing for Imagination Design Works.

In a statement, Tomberlin said, "We were immediately obsessed with Gary's intelligent and twisted multi-film take on a great American legend and could not be more excited working with an extremely gifted actor in bringing this story to audiences around the world."

Alice's previous credits include the TV series "Belgravia" and she is currently shooting "The Power" for Amazon Studios.

Meanwhile, Ariana Greenblatt has joined the cast of "Borderlands".

The 13-year-old actress - who appeared as young Gamora in "Avengers: Infinity War" - has been signed up to play Tiny Tina in director Eli Roth's upcoming big screen video game blockbuster adaptation.

"Ariana is a spectacular new talent in cinema," the filmmaker said. "She has already worked with many of my close collaborators and everyone raves about her. She blew us all away in her audition, and I cannot wait to see her bring the wild, insane and unpredictable Tiny Tina to the big screen."

"She's going to blow up onscreen like one of Tina's grenades."

In the game franchise, the explosives expert's parents were sold to Hyperion as guinea pigs for genetic experiments, which cost them their lives.

Once Tiny Tina - who was introduced in "Borderlands 2" - has escaped Hyperion's reach, she decided to get revenge on Flesh-Stick, who is the man who sold her family.

The film is set in the future when four "vault hunters" travel to the planet Pandora on a mission to hunt down an alien vault said to contain advanced technology.

Greenblatt - who is also set to appear in the likes of "65", "In the Heights", and "Awake" - will be part of a stellar cast, with Lionsgate assembling an all-star line-up for the big budget movie.

Cate Blanchett is lined up to play thief Lilith while "Jumanji" co-stars Kevin Hart and Jack Black reunite as soldier Roland and sarcastic robot Claptrap, and Jamie Lee Curtis has been cast as archaeologist Tannis.