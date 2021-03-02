Amelia Hamlin Tells Critics of Her Romance to 'Calm Down' After She Dubs Scott Disick 'Dream Man'

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin receives a lot of criticism asking her to do 'some serious inner reflection' after she raves about her much older boyfriend.

Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amelia Hamlin remained unfazed over criticism she got for romancing Scott Disick. Having drawn backlash from social media users after describing her boyfriend as her "dream man," the daughter of celebrity couple Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin told those critics to calm down.

Taking to Instagram Story on Monday, February 28, the 19-year-old beauty first shared a photo of her with her 37-year-old beau. In the accompanying message, she simply gushed, "My dream man." Before that, she posted a picture of herself sitting on his lap as he wrapped his arm around her waist.

Amelia's pictures were then reposted by an Instagram fanpage. However, many social media users condemned her relationship with the "Flip It Like Disick" star. One of the critics particularly argued, "If he is her 'dream man' he needs to do some serious inner reflection." Another penned, "Premature statement for someone barely out of high school."

The criticism did not stop there. Others expressed concern over the age difference between the pair. One individual stated, "any man nearing 40 wanting to date a 20 year old is a predator….Let's stop normalizing this behavior!" Someone else pointed out, "19!!!! 19!!!! I just can't get past the fact she is still in her teens. 8 years older than his son still in elementary lol." Amelia then sent out her clapback in the comment section, writing, "everyone can calm down."

Despite their huge age gap, Amelia and Scott have apparently taken their relationship to a whole new level. In late February, the model was caught on camera stepping out for dinner together with the reality star and his three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

The outing came just days after Scott made his romance with Amelia public. Before becoming an item with her, he was dating Lionel Richie's daughter, Sofia Richie. However, he and the 22-year-old model parted ways in the summer of 2020.