 
 

John Mayer Responds to Critics 'Berating' Him Over Taylor Swift Romance

Having newly joined TikTok, the 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' hitmaker is quickly facing backlash from Swifties who grill him about whether he thinks dating a 19-year-old is too young.

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Mayer is on TikTok to take the blame for his past controversial dating history. Having newly joined the video-sharing platform, the singer has been quickly targeted by Taylor Swift's fans who took issue with their age gap when he was rumored in a relationship with the country-turned-pop superstar.

On Monday, March 1, John posted his first video on TikTok. He appeared to be struggling to understand how to use the popular application. "Can someone tell me how to flip the camera?" he asked, before finally managing to figure it out.

Swifties then took to the comment section to lash out at him over his past romance with the "Willow" songstress. "taylor would know how to flip the camera," one person mocked the 43-year-old rock star.

"John don't you think 19 was too young?" another straightly asked him. A third user similarly took a jab at him, "The fact that you're struggling so much proves that nineteen was too young."

Someone else blasted John, "YOU ARE AN EXPERT AT SORRY AND KEEPING LINES BLURRY NEVER IMPRESSED BY ME ACING YOUR TESTS ALL THE GIRLS THAT YOU RUN DRY HAVE TIRED LIFELESS EYES CAU."

Apparently noticing the criticism, John returned with a second video in which he appeared to engage in an imaginary conversation. He nodded his head several times and brushed his hair with his hand in frustration while unsuccessfully trying to squeeze a word.

"POV: You're berating me and I'm hearing you out," he wrote over the video. He also added in the caption, "I'm here (for you)."

John has since received support from his fans, with one commenting below his second video, "Gen z pls show John Mayer some respect he's a legend!!!! Signed a sane swiftie." Another told the haters, "I'm a swiftie and i'm embarrassed... their relationship was YEARS ago, get out of his comment section. Taylor is happy now, there's no need for this," while someone else defended him, "Here for u John. Dont listen to the angry T swift fans."

John faced backlash in late February after he commented on Hulu's documentary "Framing Britney Spears". After expressing his sympathy to Britney Spears for the mistreatment she received amid her mental breakdown and conservatorship, people were bringing up his own apparent demeaning comments about his ex-girlfriends in the past.

Back in 2019, he suggested that the "Lover" hitmaker used her song to get back at him and called it "cheap songwriting." Additionally, people were disgusted that he was 31 years old when he was dating 19-year-old Taylor.

John didn't immediately respond to the criticism at the time.

