 
 

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

The 'Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta' star, who used to be Nicki's manager during the raptress' early days, says that she thought 'Safaree was a gay guy that she hung out with.'

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Deb Antney was known to be Nicki Minaj's manager in the earlier days of her career. However, she made such a shocking revelation, saying that she had no idea that the raptress was dating Safaree Samuels back in the days.

"I never knew her and Safaree was going together. I thought Safaree was a gay guy that she hung out with, and he was her helper," she said during her appearance on "Drink Champs". "She never showed [affection]."

Deb also shared that the "Anaconda" musician would ask her for two rooms. "When I was booking her out, she was like, 'Deb, I need two rooms,' but the two rooms wasn't for him because she would get dressed in the other room, but I didn't know that they went together," Deb recalled. "I never knew until he took my car from her, and she called me to lock him up. And then he called me, and that's when he broke down everything."

The "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" cast member added, "He put his career back for her, you know. He told me that. They put everything into her- to let her go."

Nicki and Safaree dated for 12 years, though they split in an ugly breakup in 2014. Recalling his time with Nicki, Safaree claimed in a 2018 interview that he was physically and verbally abused while he was dating the Trinidadian star. "I didn't really have a life outside of that. I was really comfortable but then the fights and stuff it was getting too crazy. I was like, you know what? I don't wanna go to jail, I don't wanna go to the hospital," he said at the time. "I'm not gonna have hands put on me and the verbal--it takes a while to get over that."

