 
 

Kim Kardashian Jokingly Slams Hairdresser for Sharing Her Unflattering Pic of Falling Asleep

Kim Kardashian Jokingly Slams Hairdresser for Sharing Her Unflattering Pic of Falling Asleep
Instagram
Celebrity

In the photo posted by Chris Appleton, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star can be seen dozing off in the salon chair while he is working on her hair.

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian wanted to make sure that she always looks good in pictures. Upon learning that her hairdresser Chris Appleton shared online an unflattering photo of her falling asleep, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star jokingly slammed him on social media.

The 40-year-old reality star's snap was posted by Chris on Monday, March 1 on his Instagram page. The particular image saw her dozing off in the salon chair while he is working on her hair. "I love u Kim," so read the accompaniment message of the post.

It apparently did not go unnoticed by Kim who lightheartedly scolded the hairdresser, "I f**king hate you!!! LOL. You exhausted me!" The TV personality's friends have also reacted to the online share. Paris Hilton raved, "Sleeping Beauty," and makeup artist Ash K Holm chimed in, "How I feel rn."

  See also...

Less than a week prior, the mother of four was caught on camera enjoying her first girls' night out since she filed divorce from husband Kanye West. Accompanied by older sister Kourtney Kardashian, best friend La La Anthony and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd, she stepped out for dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on February 23.

The SKIMS founder submitted the divorce papers to end her marriage of nearly seven years in February. She is reported to be seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm.

Kim's marriage to Kanye was said to have hit rock bottom in 2018. "The turning point in Kim and Kanye's marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice," a source told Us Weekly as referring to his 2018 interview with TMZ. "They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that."

"Kim was completely mortified by Kanye's ridiculous and outrageous comments," the source went on claiming. "It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually. But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North [in July 2020], it was the breaking point in their marriage."

You can share this post!

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview
Related Posts
Newly-Single Kim Kardashian Has First Girls' Night Out After Filing for Divorce From Kanye West

Newly-Single Kim Kardashian Has First Girls' Night Out After Filing for Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Have Different Vision' When It Comes to Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Have Different Vision' When It Comes to Kids

Kim Kardashian Plays Olivia Rodrigo's Breakup Anthem Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian Plays Olivia Rodrigo's Breakup Anthem Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian Unveils Throwback Family Pics to Celebrate Late Father's Birthday

Kim Kardashian Unveils Throwback Family Pics to Celebrate Late Father's Birthday

Most Read
Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

Madison Beer Believes TikTok Sparked This Whole New Wave of Bullies

Madison Beer Believes TikTok Sparked This Whole New Wave of Bullies

Tyrese Gibson Details 'Crazy' DMs Following Split: I Got Invited to 'Vegan Sex Party'

Tyrese Gibson Details 'Crazy' DMs Following Split: I Got Invited to 'Vegan Sex Party'

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hoping for Baby Soon

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hoping for Baby Soon

Lee Ryan of Boyband Blue Rumored to Be Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

Lee Ryan of Boyband Blue Rumored to Be Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split

Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split