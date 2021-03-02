Kim Kardashian Jokingly Slams Hairdresser for Sharing Her Unflattering Pic of Falling Asleep

Instagram Celebrity

In the photo posted by Chris Appleton, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star can be seen dozing off in the salon chair while he is working on her hair.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian wanted to make sure that she always looks good in pictures. Upon learning that her hairdresser Chris Appleton shared online an unflattering photo of her falling asleep, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star jokingly slammed him on social media.

The 40-year-old reality star's snap was posted by Chris on Monday, March 1 on his Instagram page. The particular image saw her dozing off in the salon chair while he is working on her hair. "I love u Kim," so read the accompaniment message of the post.

It apparently did not go unnoticed by Kim who lightheartedly scolded the hairdresser, "I f**king hate you!!! LOL. You exhausted me!" The TV personality's friends have also reacted to the online share. Paris Hilton raved, "Sleeping Beauty," and makeup artist Ash K Holm chimed in, "How I feel rn."

Less than a week prior, the mother of four was caught on camera enjoying her first girls' night out since she filed divorce from husband Kanye West. Accompanied by older sister Kourtney Kardashian, best friend La La Anthony and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd, she stepped out for dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on February 23.

The SKIMS founder submitted the divorce papers to end her marriage of nearly seven years in February. She is reported to be seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm.

Kim's marriage to Kanye was said to have hit rock bottom in 2018. "The turning point in Kim and Kanye's marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice," a source told Us Weekly as referring to his 2018 interview with TMZ. "They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that."

"Kim was completely mortified by Kanye's ridiculous and outrageous comments," the source went on claiming. "It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually. But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North [in July 2020], it was the breaking point in their marriage."