Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

The hotel heiress says she can relate to Britney Spears regarding the media's treatment to the pop star as she recalls her appearance on 'The Late Show', during which the host grilled her about her jail stint.

Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton had an unforgettable night on "The Late Show with David Letterman", not for a good reason. The reality TV star has accused David Letterman of "purposely trying to humiliate" her by grilling her about her jail stint during her appearance on the show in 2007.

Paris brought up her past interview with David in the latest episode of her podcast show "This Is Paris" as she commented on Hulu's documentary "Framing Britney Spears". Claiming that she can relate to Britney Spears regarding the media's treatment to the pop star, she recalled her own experience being treated by the media as she took her "The Late Show" interview for an instance.

Paris said after turning down invites from "The Late Show" several times, she eventually agreed to appear on the program under the condition that he didn't bring up her time in jail. In 2007, she was sentenced to 45 days in jail after she violated her probation following a reckless driving incident.

But David allegedly broke his promise. Soon after the hotel heiress walked onstage, the host wanted to know what food she ate in prison and whom she met behind bars. Looking uncomfortable, she at point made her feelings be clear as she said, "I've moved on with my life so I don't really wanna talk about it anymore," but the comedian kept on digging.

"So there was not supposed to be one question, and then he just kept pushing me and pushing me and I was just getting so uncomfortable and I was so upset," Paris said on her podcast. "It was like he was just purposely trying to humiliate me. During commercial breaks I would look at him and be like, 'Please stop doing this, you promised me you wouldn't talk about this.' ... It was just very cruel and very mean. After it ended, I just looked at him and I said, 'I am never coming on this show again, you crossed a line.' "

Earlier this month, David was also called out over his old interview with Lindsay Lohan, in which he pressed the actress with questions about her rehab stint for her addiction issue. "Aren't you supposed to be in rehab now?" he asked Lindsay in the 2013 interview. A seemingly annoyed Lindsay replied, "Do you not watch anything that goes on? What are you a tabloid now?"

Despite her refusal to discuss the topic, David continued to ask Lindsay questions like "How long will you be in rehab?" "How many times have you been in rehab?" and "How will this time be different?" He continued pressing, "What are they rehabbing first of all? What is on their list? What are they going to work on when you walk through the door?" Hinting that she didn't agree to these questions, Lindsay then reminded him, "We didn't discuss this in the pre-interview, just saying."