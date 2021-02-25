 
 

Newly-Single Kim Kardashian Has First Girls' Night Out After Filing for Divorce From Kanye West

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian will not let her separation from Kanye West keep her from having fun. Less than a week after she was reported to have filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, the newly-single "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was spotted having her first girls' night out.

On Tuesday night, February 23, the 40-year-old TV personality was seen stepping out for dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, best friend La La Anthony and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd. In a clip obtained by Daily Mail, she was seen smiling and chatting with her pals once she arrived at the restaurant.

For the night out, Kim showed off her sexy figure by wearing a tight green dress and a pair of strappy lime green heels. Her sister Kourtney, in the meantime, opted to go with black ensembles as she rocked a sheer black lace top, a matching bra, trousers, a bag and a pair of shoes.

During the meals, the mother of four sat at a table along with La La and the latter's personal hairstylist Tae. In a video posted by La La on her Instagram account, the SKIMS founder appeared to be in high spirit as she was seen cuddling with the two.

In the caption of the post, the "Power" alum penned, "This was @arrogant_tae123 wish. All he wanted to do was meet @kimkardashian so I surprised him today!! love u Tae." She further raved, "Love seeing u smile so BIG."

Kim's outing came just a day after she revealed on social media that she was listening to Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License" while she was on a trip. Making use of Instagram Story, she shared a series of videos seeing her driving past windmills on the highway with the breakup anthem played in the background.

Less than a week prior, it was uncovered that Kim's attorney, Laura Wasser, has filed the legal documents to end her marriage to Kanye. TMZ reported that she is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm.

