Candace Owens Blasted for Praising Donald Trump Over 'Actual Feminism'

The conservative political analyst weighed in on Trump's speech during a CPAC over the weekend in which he accused transwomen of 'destroying women sports.'

Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - While Donald Trump caught a lot of flak for his anti-trans remarks in his recent speech, Candace Owens praised him instead. The conservative political analyst weighed in on Trump's speech during a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend in which he accused transwomen of "destroying women sports."

"If you guys are wondering what actual feminism is, it's Donald Trump having the courage to stand up on stage and call out the insanity of biological men dominating women's sports," so Owens wrote on Twitter. "He never kowtows to the Left."

The backlash was almost immediate as one person tweeted, "I don't know who candace owens is because I always ask myself 'do I really want to dig deeper?' and the answer is always the same," alongside someone singing, "No, no, no." Another critic wrote, "Seeing as Candace Owens is a black white supremacist, it only makes sense for her to confuse misogyny for feminism and transphobia for courage."

"Candace Owens praising tRuMP for being a 'feminist' is like people saying Hitler was a humanitarian," one person commented. "But they aren't men, they are women. What about women who dominate men sports? The double standard is baffling," another user argued.

When taking the stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 28, the former president took aim at transgender community, dubbing them a threat to women's sports. "It's not good for women. It's not good for women's sports, which worked so long and so hard to get to where they are," he said.

"The records that stood for years, even decades, are now being smashed with these smashed. If this has not changed women's sports as we know it, it will die, they'll end," he claimed. "We must protect the integrity of women's sports."

Trump also teased his possible presidential run in 2024. "It is far from being over. We will be victorious and America will be stronger and greater than ever before," the 74-year-old said. "I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

