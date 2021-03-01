 
 

Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumously, Chloe Zhao Makes History

The late 'Black Panther' actor is named best drama actor for his performance in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', while the 'Nomadland' director is only the second woman to win best director prize.

AceShowbiz - Chadwick Boseman has been honored posthumously at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards. The actor nabbed his first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama, for his portrayal of Levee Green in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

It was also Boseman's first nomination at the Golden Globes and he successfully edged out fellow nominees, including Riz Ahmed for "Sound of Metal", Anthony Hopkins for "The Father", Gary Oldman for "Mank" and Tahir Rahim for "The Mauritanian".

Boseman's widow Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf. In her tearful acceptance speech, she said, "He would say something beautiful. Something inspiring. Something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history."

Also winning big at the Sunday, February 28 ceremony was Chloe Zhao, who made history as the only second woman to win Best Director prize at the Golden Globes after Barbra Streisand won one in 1984 for "Yentl". Zhao received the prize for her work in "Nomadland", which was also up for Best Motion Picture - Drama.

The winner in Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, meanwhile, was already announced and it went to "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm". The sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen-starring mockumentary comedy beat out its rivals, including "Hamilton", "Music", "Palm Springs" and "The Prom".

"The Mauritanian" also already nabbed one prize for Jodie Foster, who came out as the winner in Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category.

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards is the first bi-coastal ceremony in the show's history, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The show, which aired live, also honored the best in TV field.

