Lily Aldridge Unveiled by Caleb Followill to Be Desperate to Move to Australia

The Kings of Leon member reveals in a new interview that his model wife has been badgering him about them moving to the land Down Under with their two children

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Model Lily Aldridge is desperate to leave the U.S. and relocate her family to Australia.

The beauty's husband, Kings of Leon star Caleb Followill, reveals she is constantly badgering him about moving Down Under with their two children, Dixie, eight, and Winston, two, but the rocker doesn't want them to become just another celebrity couple to call Australia home.

Speaking to Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper, Caleb quipped, "You ready for some more celebrities to move into your country? Because we're ready. My wife doesn't stop with it. She's like, 'Why don't we go to Australia?' I'm like, 'Babe, we haven't been invited.' "

Despite putting his foot down on the move for the time being, the singer wouldn't be opposed to relocating in the future, as he misses being able to travel to perform in the country.

"It's been way too long," he said. "That's the one place that we're always so disappointed when we have a new album and we don't get to go visit."

If Aldridge eventually does get her way, they'll be joining a host of stars who have been living in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including Zac Efron, Matt Damon and Natalie Portman, who is currently filming the new "Thor" movie in co-star Chris Hemsworth's homeland.

Lily and Caleb tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony taking place at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California back in May 2011. The two first met each other at the 2007 Coachella Music Festival. They got engaged in September 2009.

