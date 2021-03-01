 
 

Lawyer Seeks Criminal Investigation of T.I. and Tiny Over Sexual Assault Allegations

WENN/Avalon
Tyrone A. Blackburn, who represents 11 people claiming to be victimized by the hip-hop couple, sends letters to state and federal prosecutors to push for probe on both singers.

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - A lawyer is making a legal motion to seek justice for T.I. and Tiny Harris' (Tameka Cottle) alleged victims. Tyrone A. Blackburn, who represents 11 people claiming to be victimized by the hip-hop couple, is seeking criminal inquiries on behalf of his clients, who accuse the couple of sexual abuse and assault.

In letters sent to state and federal prosecutors Georgia and California on February 19, the New York-based lawyer states that four women claimed they were drugged and sexually assaulted by T.I. and Tiny, including two instances of rape that were said to have occurred in both states. The attorneys general in those two states also received similar letters.

Blackburn said in the letters that the "eerily similar" experiences spanned spanned more than a decade, beginning in 2005, with the most recent allegation of sexual abuse occurring in 2017 or 2018. Noting that none of the women involved know one another, he said that the women described "sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment" at the behest of T.I., Tiny and their associates or employees.

Through the letters, Blackburn called for an investigation into the allegations in order "to tackle and end the stream of depravity being committed." He claimed that most of his clients were referred to anonymously in the letters because they were "in fear for their lives and safety."

The couple has denied the allegations. Their lawyer Steve Sadow said on behalf of the stars, "These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system."

The lawyer additionally branded the allegations "baseless and unjustified." He confidently stated, "We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming."

The sexual abuse allegations against T.I. and Tiny first surfaced in January after Sabrina Peterson, a former friend of the Xscape singer, claimed that the rapper once put a gun on her head in front of her children. She later spoke with other women who claimed to have experienced sexual abuse at the hands of the hip-hop couple.

T.I. and Tiny have previously denied the allegations, with his rep releasing a statement which read, "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson."

