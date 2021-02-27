 
 

Tyrese Gibson Details 'Crazy' DMs Following Split: I Got Invited to 'Vegan Sex Party'

WENN/FayesVision
The actor, who got married to Samantha Gibson on February 14, 2017, announced last December on his Instagram account that they decided to end their almost four years of marriage.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson is opening up about his live after announcing his split from his estranged wife Samantha Gibson. The Roman Pearce in the "Fast & Furious" film series has taken to his social media account that he received all types of messages on his DM, including an invitation to a "vegan sex party."

"My DM's are crazy...... This single life ain't s**t but it's entertaining af," Tyrese wrote on Friday, February 26. "I just got invited to a vegan sex party...... what in the entire f are y'all on out here...... left her on READ.... If you see this you are innovative but wtf????? Was I supposed to hit her back and say shoot me the addy? Run that lettuce? Hahahahahaha."

In a follow-up post, Tyrese posted a screenshot of Jessenia Gallegos who reacted to his initial post, "Single life does that. I know. ugh eventually u mute everything out." To that, the actor/singer said, "or just embrace the humor in it all... last week I was invited to join a woman of a helicopter she wanted treat me to a ride up the coast from the air...."

However, he revealed that he "turned it down cause it wasn't my idea........ And I don't do well with being pursued maybe I'm old school but don't buy me a drink or pay for my dinner from across the room or chase me I just don't like it lol.... My ALPHA is a different kind of ALPHA I need to run s**t and chase.... not the other way around."

Meanwhile, in the caption, Tyrese wrote, "I'm sure even women will appreciate my eyes and impeccable taste for women...... For all of the married men who follow me these next few weeks will likely lisa of your wife sorry......... Timeline changed...."

Tyrese, who got married to Samantha on February 14, 2017, announced last December that they decided to end their almost four years of marriage, noting that the decision was made after "much thought, consideration, and prayer." He added, "Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other."

The actor also asked people to "respect respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are. Thank you." The pair share a daughter, Soraya, who was born on October 1, 2018. Additionally, Tyrese is a father to Shayla, his daughter from his previous marriage to Norma Mitchell.

