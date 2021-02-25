6ix9ine Shades Cardi B Over Drugging and Robbing Scandal

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69's (6ix9ine) has found a new target for his online trolling. After beefing with Lil Durk, Meek Mill and 600 Breezy among others, the "GOOBA" rapper has now slammed Cardi B in his new Instagram post.

Taking to his Instagram account, Tekashi launched a polling for his followers to vote. Sending a subliminal shot at the "Up" raptress, he wrote, "If I took women to hotels drugged them and robbed them would I be canceled?" He gave a yes or no option for the question.

While Tekashi didn't specifically name the wife of Offset on the Instagram Story post, he was clearly referencing to Cardi as she previously admitted to drugging and robbing men back in the days. Fans were confused as to why Tekashi wanted a smoke with Cardi as one questioned in an Instagram comment, "Why he tryna beef wit cardi b now."

"cardi b didn't do nothing to him," another person said. Alluding that the "TROLLZ" rapper would probably come at everyone at some point, one user joked, "Ain't nobody safe. Cardi he comin for you."

Seemingly voting for no, one person shared, "69 got a child abuse case, says the n word, disses dead people, ruined families, beefs with everyone and is still here. I really don't think he can do anything that'll get him cancelled at this rate ...." Some others, meanwhile, applauded him for dissing the Grammy-winning star. "He ain't lying Cardi b should be cancelled," someone opined. Another user noted, "He's coming for cardi B smart."

Cardi has yet to respond to the diss.

Back in 2019, a clip from her Instagram Live session three years ago resurfaced online, featuring her revealing that she drugged and robbed men who wanted to have sex with her when she still worked as a stripper. Following the backlash, the mom of one defended herself, sharing on social media, "Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive. I never claimed to be perfect or come from a perfect world."

"I'm a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are," she added. "I never glorified the things I brought up in that live [video], I never even put those things in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it. I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options."