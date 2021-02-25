'Spider-Man 3' Newly-Unveiled Title Leaves Fans in Disbelief

Marvel Studios Movie

Many refuse to believe that the title announced by Marvel is real, after Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon trolled fans with several hilarious fake titles.

Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Has Marvel finally given away the title of the third Spider-Man movie? Through a new sneak peek released by Sony Pictures Entertainment, the studio has announced that the upcoming film is called "Spider-Man: No Way Home", but many seem to doubt the truth of it.

After teasing fans with fake hilarious titles of "Spider-Man 3", Marvel unleashed a video on Wednesday, February 24 in which Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman and Jacob Batalon complain about being fooled by director Jon Watts about the previous titles they shared.

The trio then walk past a white board on which the crew appear to write all possible subtitles for the movie, which all include the word "home." While the likes of "Can't Find Home", "Stay at Home" and "Work From Home" are crossed, "No Way Home" appears to be the chosen one and re-written in the middle of the board.

In the caption of the video posted on YouTube and Instagram, it is claimed, "This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas."

Still, considering the way they unveiled the title and the previous fake titles, fans think this could also be a joke. "I FEEL LIKE YALL LYING," one fan commented below the video with loudly crying face emojis. "i have trust issues now," another similarly shared. A third one wondered, "is this still a joke i'm unsure." Someone else enthused, "I dont know what to believe anymore."

If this is any assurance, the movie's official Instagram and Twitter accounts have made some adjustment, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" now being written on the profile. IMBD also lists the movie with its newly-unveiled title.

While many were focused on the title, some other fans noticed a possible "WandaVision" reference in the sneak peek. The white board has key diagrams, including multiple hexagons, which led many to believe that it's a reference to Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) "Hex bubble." "Hex bubble" itself is the sitcom-based reality she's created in "WandaVision".

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is slated to open in theaters across the nation on December 21.