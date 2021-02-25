Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

Instagram Celebrity

After fans start speculating about whether this means she and the 'We Paid' rapper are done for good, she explains that she puts up the customized pink vehicle for sale simply for her safety.

AceShowbiz - Jayda Cheaves has clarified the reason why she's selling her Jeep, which she got as a gift from her on-and-off boyfriend Lil Baby. After fans started speculating if this means she and the rapper are done for good, she has assured that there's no hidden message that she wanted to convey by selling the car.

"I was getting rid of my Jeep because I had an incident one night while driving it," Jayda wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 24. "Nothing more nothing less," she added, noting that for her, "Safety comes first!"

While Jayda didn't mention an incident that led her to the decision to sell the car, some people agreed with her. One user wrote, "makes a lot of sense .. the truck is too easy to spot her in. People ready to take lives now a days I understand." Another weighed in, "in Atlanta people have been breaking in/stealing cars left and right. It's super easy to spot her in a custom jeep."

The pink customized Jeep was gifted to Jayda by her beau Lil Baby for her 23rd birthday back in September 2020. The car is detailed with Jayda's nickname, Wayda, embroidered in the seats.

After a video advertizing the sale of the car went viral, one user asked if the car belongs to Jadya. An account named RoadShowInternational, which first posted the video, then confirmed it, prompting people to speculate that Jayda may have called it quits with Lil Baby.

"It's overrrrrrr jayda ain't never went this far," one person reacted to the video. Another claimed, "She ain't playing no gamessss." A third one similarly suggested, "Oh she done done."

Jayda and Lil Baby started dating in 2016. They have one child together, a son named Loyal Armani, who was born on February 18, 2019. In March 2020, she confirmed that she and the 26-year-old emcee were no longer dating, but have since been back together.