Ricki Lake's Fiance Proposed While She's Naked

The former 'Hairspray' actress has offered details of her proposal, claiming boyfriend Ross Burningham popped the big question while she was nude in the jacuzzi.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - TV personality and actress Ricki Lake was enjoying a nude soak in the jacuzzi with her man when he suddenly proposed.

The "Hairspray" star announced her engagement to boyfriend Ross Burningham over the weekend (20-21Feb21), and now she's revealing all about the intimate moment, which was not actually planned.

"I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we're in my new Malibu (California) home. So it was romantic and very spontaneous and I couldn't be happier," she shared on U.S. show "Watch What Happens Live".

Lake admits they only got together in June, with Burningham serving as her regular "booty call," but things soon turned serious and by December, she made their relationship Instagram official.

Lake admits the engagement was unexpected for both her and Burningham, confessing, "There's no ring yet," but she is simply thrilled.

"He's wonderful," she gushed. "Everyone in my life who has met him just gets it. We're great together."

The marriage will be Lake's third - she was previously married to Rob Sussman, the father of her two sons, and then to Christian Evans. They split in 2015 and he died by suicide in 2017 after a long battle with bipolar disorder.

The actress met her fiance on a hike amid Covid-19 pandemic. "It's all a miracle... I found love during COVID," she previously told "Good Morning America". "I went on a COVID walk and I ran into an acquaintance and he said, 'Are you single?' and I said, 'Yes.' I am so happy."

