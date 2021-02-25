 
 

Tiger Woods Won't Be Charged Following Car Crash, Police Says It's 'Purely an Accident'

WENN
The professional golfer will not face any charges following his terrifying car accident that left him with multiple injuries after he was extracted from the wreck with 'jaws of life.'

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods will not face any criminal charges for the horror car crash which landed him in hospital.

The golf great is "awake and responsive" at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after successfully undergoing surgery on his right leg and shattered ankle following the smash near Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Tuesday morning (23Feb21).

Shortly after the news of Woods' accident hit headlines, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claimed the sportsman's SUV had been travelling at a "relatively greater speed than normal" when it crossed the centre divide in the road and crashed into trees, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Sheriff Villanueva has revealed investigators will be examining the "black box" from the SUV to gather information on its speed, as well as Woods' cell phone records to determine if he had been distracted when he lost control, but there will not be any charges filed against the star.

"This is purely an accident," Villanueva said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The car crash occurred just two months after Tiger's fifth back surgery. He had been working on a full recovery in the hopes of returning to the golf course in April for the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Friends and fans were quick to send prayers and well wishes for the athlete following his accident.

Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez wrote on Twitter, "Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family."

Former President Barack Obama also penned, "Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family... here's to a speedy recovery for the GOAT (greatest of all time) of golf. If we've learned anything over the years, it's to never count Tiger out."

