 
 

Chance the Rapper Countersues Ex-Manager, Accuses Him of Breach of Duty

The 'Coloring Book' rapper has filed his own lawsuit after he was sued by his former manager Pat Corcoran over alleged unpaid commissions following the release of his debut album.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chance the Rapper is countersuing his former manager, accusing him of exploiting his position and damaging the star's reputation.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Chance is taking on Pat Corcoran, two months after the manager filed his own lawsuit, in which he claimed the rapper, real name Chancelor Bennett, owed him millions in unpaid expenses and commissions.

In his new lawsuit, Bennett calls Corcoran's suit a "gratuitous, fabricated narrative" that is "offensive and insulting" while accusing the manager of breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract.

"Mr. Corcoran has been paid in full under his management services contract with Mr. Bennett," lawyers for Bennett said in a statement issued to Rolling Stone. "Yet he chose to file a groundless and insulting lawsuit that ignores his own improper self-dealing and incompetence."

  See also...

"Mr. Bennett has moved to dismiss the majority of that meritless lawsuit, and filed his own lawsuit to remedy the harm that Mr. Corcoran caused through his breaches of duty. Mr. Bennett trusts the legal system to reveal the truth of the parties' relationship in due course."

Corcoran became Bennett's manager following the release of his second mixtape, "Acid Rap".

In the suit, Bennett, claims Corcoran used "deception, intimidation, and verbal abuse" to get his way and abused his position to "convert... opportunities for himself and to advance his own separate business interests."

Among the allegations is a claim that Corcoran used his post as Chance's rapper to boost his wine business, No Fine Print.

Chance the Rapper fired Pat Corcoran as his manager following the release of his debut album "The Big Day" in 2019. The hip-hop star later appointed his brother, Taylor Bennett, and their father, Ken Williams-Bennett, to oversee his business affairs.

