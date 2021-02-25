 
 

Rashida Jones Recalls Her Struggle With Motherhood After Mom's Death

WENN
The former 'Parks and Recreation' actress opens up on her struggles with mental health issues and motherhood as she was mourning the loss of her mother Peggy Lipton.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rashida Jones was in "grief-shock" when she lost her mother Peggy Lipton just months after welcoming son Isaiah into the world.

The "Parks and Recreation" star spoke to NPR (National Public Radio) about her "emotionally intense couple of years" after her mum's death in May 2019 and her son's birth in August 2018.

"It was sort of like back-to-back-to-back-to-back, just wrenching, pulling my heart in all different directions," she explained. "I was in grief-shock. I don't even know if that's a word, but I was just not in my body at all and just had a baby. I was doubly not in my body."

"The thing that's the craziest about birth and death is just the utter rawness of feeling. I still feel this way, I think. It's like something cracks in you. It's very binary, both things - becoming a mother and losing my mother - like, there's my life before and there's my life after. And strangely, there's something that's not recognisable before those two things happened."

She added, "It's just this utter rawness of emotion where it doesn't matter where I am, what I'm doing. If I'm overwhelmed by that grief or that joy, that's it. I have to feel that thing. I can't suppress it. I can't run away from it. It's just there."

Rashida and her sister Kidada confirmed the death of "Twin Peaks" star Lipton after she lost her battle with cancer, saying in a statement at the time, "She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her. We can't put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us."

