Charlize Theron Keen to Make Lesbian 'Die Hard' Movie

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress says she would jump at the chance of revamping the classic Bruce Willis action movie by playing a lesbian lead character.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Charlize Theron wants to give "Die Hard" a femme fatale twist.

The actress, who has proved herself as an action star in films like "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "The Old Guard", is up for revamping the Bruce Willis classic with her as a lesbian lead.

She made the pitch in response to one fan who tweeted, "Lesbian Christmas rom coms are all well and good but what I REALLY want is a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife."

Theron retweeted the note and added, "Where do I sign?"

She has referred to the Twitter exchange in a new Vanity Fair interview, stating, "It's a great idea. That's why I replied on Twitter, because I just thought it was kind of brilliant. I was like, 'This person needs to start pitching. That's a great idea', and the fact it would be two women, I was like, 'Yeah, sign me on.' "

During the magazine interview, the actress also reflected on the events of the past year. She's hopeful the "pain and suffering" of 2020 would help people realise that "we can't keep going on this way."

Asked what has made her the angriest and what gave her hope from the past year, she replied, "It's hard to try to quantify what, amongst the horrible events that we've had in this last year, are the worst."

"They are all pretty f**king sh**ty. Dealing with a virus and the amount of human loss that we've had - that's pretty f**king s**tty. The pain and the suffering that I have seen my friends of colour go through during this period... I mean, I'm hoping it's an awakening."

And referring to the riots at the Capitol in January, Charlize commented that it was "all pretty f**king sad."

"The only thing that makes me feel like I can think of the glass as half full, instead of half empty, is that I'm hoping that out of a lot of this really deep, deep, deep pain and suffering, we will come to realise that we can't keep going this way," she sighed.

