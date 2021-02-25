Drew Barrymore: I Was Young and Idiot When Marrying Tom Green

WENN Celebrity

The '50 First Dates' actress reflects on her short-lived marriage to Tom Green, claiming both of them were 'kind of idiots' when they exchanged wedding vows back in 2001.

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore and Tom Green were "kind of idiots" when they got married in 2001.

The pair lasted just a year after they tied the knot, with Drew opening up about the short-lived relationship during an interview on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show".

"We just were young and kind of idiots," she mused. "I didn't know how to manage myself. I've always said I was a woman in the boardroom and a child in the bedroom. I could go into a studio and pitch... but I didn't know how to handle things in my personal life."

She's back on good terms with Tom after their split and the comedian recently appeared on her "The Drew Barrymore Show", of which she said, "It just couldn't have been sweeter."

Drew is also friends with another of her ex-husbands Will Kopelman - the father of her daughters Olive and Frankie. And reflecting on her former love's recent engagement to Alexandra Michler, the "Charlie's Angels" star insisted she just wants him to be "happy."

Her two daughters recently appeared on her show to wish her a happy birthday as the star turned 46 on February 22.

"Hi, Mum! Olive and I wanted to send you a special message on your birthday, so here it goes," Frankie said before they recited a poem.

"We love you more than squirrels and pearls, or eating cheese in the breeze. We love you more than holding hands, or swinging on the trapeze. We love you so much it makes us nuts, we love you so much with all our guts."

Frankie then concluded, "There's only one thing left to say. You're the best mum in the world. Happy birthday!"