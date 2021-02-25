Ellie Goulding Grateful for Support and Love After Pregnancy Announcement

WENN Celebrity

The 'Love Me Like You Do' singer thanks her fans and friends for their 'kind messages of love' after she announced she's expecting her first child with husband.

AceShowbiz - Ellie Goulding has thanked her fans for their well-wishes after she announced her pregnancy news.

The "Love Me Like You Do" hitmaker revealed she is expecting her first baby with husband Caspar Jopling in a Vogue U.K. interview published on Tuesday (23Feb21) and she has since taken to her social media pages to acknowledge the "kind messages of love" she has received.

"I've received so many kind messages of love and well wishes today, thank you," she tweeted. She shared the same message on Instagram, alongside a picture from the Vogue shoot in which she showed off her bump, and Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Aaron Paul, Nina Nesbitt, and Ella Eyre were quick to add their congratulations in comments to the singer.

The 34-year-old pop star revealed in the article she is 30 weeks pregnant.

Despite having to go through the experience whilst in lockdown in the U.K. due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the "First Time" singer admitted she has enjoyed watching her bump continue to grow, although there have been many challenges caused by the government's restrictions on contact with other family members and friends.

"Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, (but) - I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it," she grinned.