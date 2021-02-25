 
 

Sacha Baron Cohen Rules Out Third 'Borat' Movie Because It's 'Too Dangerous'

Sacha Baron Cohen Rules Out Third 'Borat' Movie Because It's 'Too Dangerous'
The 'Trial of the Chicago 7' actor has no plan to make a follow-up to 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' because filming the prank scenes has become 'too dangerous.'

AceShowbiz - Sacha Baron Cohen has ruled out the possibility of reprising his role as Borat for a third film, insisting he's done with "dangerous" disguise movies.

The comedian debuted his Kazakhstani alter-ego in "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" in 2006 before releasing the sequel "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" last year (20). However, there won't be another follow-up film in the franchise, as he told Entertainment Tonight that shooting the movies has become "too dangerous."

"For Borat, there were a couple of times I had to put on a bulletproof vest to go and shoot a scene, and you don't want to do that too many times in your life," he explained. "I was pretty lucky to get out this time, so no, I'm not doing it again. I'm going to stay with the scripted stuff."

Cohen's "Trial of the Chicago 7" co-star Eddie Redmayne then chimed in to ask how he managed to sleep before shooting such a dangerous scene - such as when Borat attended a far-right, anti-lockdown rally - to which the actor replied that he "doesn't."

"The night before something like that - that rally - you're trying to go through everything that can go wrong," he said. "In a normal scene like what we're doing, we're trying to make sure, 'How do I make sure my performance is real? Have I done my research? How do I make sure the accent's perfect?' In this one you're going, 'OK, if a bunch of guys with guns come from that side of the stage, have I got a way to get out? What happens if someone shoots me? What if a bunch of people start shooting me?' "

