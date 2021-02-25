Travis Scott: I Don't Live for Myself Anymore Now That I Have Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker discusses fatherhood and how his young kid Stormi, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner, has become 'a major inspiration' to his life and career.

AceShowbiz - Becoming a father to daughter Stormi has altered Travis Scott's approach to his career.

The "Sicko Mode" rapper has admitted that not only has his three-year-old girl - whom he has with "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Kylie Jenner - been a "major" source of "inspiration for his music, but she also made him realise he needed to take "more responsibility" for his platform because young eyes and ears are consuming more than previous generations ever did.

In a wide-ranging interview with director Robert Rodriguez for i-D magazine, Travis said, "Fatherhood influences my job. It's a major inspiration, you know what I'm saying? Especially Storm, she's just acting like a kid. She's always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast."

He continued, "Stormi's generation is way different from mine, and she's way different from my younger brother and sister."

"Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move... She realises she's there, she's ready to see now. I realised my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You've got to use that properly."

The 28-year-old hip-hop megastar added that he doesn't "live for myself anymore" and prioritises his daughter over everything else.

"I was already going so hard for the fans and now, oh man, Stormi, it's like … I love that," he added.

One way the "Highest in the Room" hitmaker has used his platform to benefit others is by offering students scholarships as part of his foundation.

Travis set up The Cactus Jack Foundation to give back to the local community while he also set up the Waymon Webster Scholarship - which he named after his grandad - in 2020.

Speaking about why he decided to set up the foundation, he said last year (20), "My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college, I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfil that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing."

Travis offered the students financial support for their tuition fees as well as helping those who are struggling amidst the coronavirus pandemic.