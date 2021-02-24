Lil Uzi Vert Gets a Taste of Rock Through Blink-182 Collaboration

WENN/FayesVision/Apega Music

Teasing about a song off his band's upcoming album, drummer Travis Barker claims that the joint project with the 'You Was Right' rapper is 'more of a punk kind of like reggae-feeling song.'

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is stepping into the world of rock by recording a new track with Blink-182.

The band's drummer, Travis Barker, has revealed the group has recruited Pharrell Williams to produce a song on their upcoming album, and it features a guest verse from Uzi.

"There's a song with Uzi that's really, really cool that we did with Pharrell," he told Spotify's "Rock This with Allison Hagendorf" podcast.

"I mean, it's not like Blink's making a rap song or anything. It's like bringing Uzi over to our world. So it's more of a punk kind of like reggae-feeling song."

"I don't think Blink will ever be anything but a pop-punk band," Barker added. "That's who we are, and I feel like our fans have journeyed with us when we've done songs like 'Miss You' or ballads like 'Adam's Song'."

Uzi isn't the first rapper Blink-182 have worked with - they previously collaborated and toured with Lil Wayne, while Barker has worked with hip-hop star Trippie Redd, executive producing his new project "NEON SHARK vs. Pegasus".

The new Blink-182 album, the follow-up to 2019's "Nine", will also include a tune with singer Grimes, which Barker describes as "really, really cool".

The rockers are currently working to complete the project, ahead of a release later this year (2021).