 
 

Lil Uzi Vert Gets a Taste of Rock Through Blink-182 Collaboration

Lil Uzi Vert Gets a Taste of Rock Through Blink-182 Collaboration
WENN/FayesVision/Apega
Music

Teasing about a song off his band's upcoming album, drummer Travis Barker claims that the joint project with the 'You Was Right' rapper is 'more of a punk kind of like reggae-feeling song.'

  • Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is stepping into the world of rock by recording a new track with Blink-182.

The band's drummer, Travis Barker, has revealed the group has recruited Pharrell Williams to produce a song on their upcoming album, and it features a guest verse from Uzi.

"There's a song with Uzi that's really, really cool that we did with Pharrell," he told Spotify's "Rock This with Allison Hagendorf" podcast.

"I mean, it's not like Blink's making a rap song or anything. It's like bringing Uzi over to our world. So it's more of a punk kind of like reggae-feeling song."

  See also...

"I don't think Blink will ever be anything but a pop-punk band," Barker added. "That's who we are, and I feel like our fans have journeyed with us when we've done songs like 'Miss You' or ballads like 'Adam's Song'."

Uzi isn't the first rapper Blink-182 have worked with - they previously collaborated and toured with Lil Wayne, while Barker has worked with hip-hop star Trippie Redd, executive producing his new project "NEON SHARK vs. Pegasus".

The new Blink-182 album, the follow-up to 2019's "Nine", will also include a tune with singer Grimes, which Barker describes as "really, really cool".

The rockers are currently working to complete the project, ahead of a release later this year (2021).

You can share this post!

UCLA Runner Kicked Out of Track Team Over Racist and Homophobic Slurs

'Southern Charm' Star Michael Kelcourse Hospitalized With Acute Spinal Cord Stroke
Related Posts
Lil Uzi Vert Clarifies His Relationships With Kodak Black, Playboi Carti and Lil Yachty

Lil Uzi Vert Clarifies His Relationships With Kodak Black, Playboi Carti and Lil Yachty

Lil Uzi Vert and Grimes Up For Experimental Surgery to Get Brain Chips

Lil Uzi Vert and Grimes Up For Experimental Surgery to Get Brain Chips

Lil Uzi Vert Denies Doing Cultural Appropriation With Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Denies Doing Cultural Appropriation With Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Most Read
6ix9ine Involved in Heated Argument With Lil Reese and 600 Breezy Over King Von
Music

6ix9ine Involved in Heated Argument With Lil Reese and 600 Breezy Over King Von

Artist of the Week: Pooh Shiesty

Artist of the Week: Pooh Shiesty

Harry Styles Gets Candid About When He Created His Worst Music

Harry Styles Gets Candid About When He Created His Worst Music

Gary Barlow Joins Forces With Peter Andre for New Music Project

Gary Barlow Joins Forces With Peter Andre for New Music Project

DaBaby Reacts to Backlash Following Bizarre JoJo Siwa Diss in New Song

DaBaby Reacts to Backlash Following Bizarre JoJo Siwa Diss in New Song

Morgan Wallen Breaks New Records as 'Dangerous' Leads Billboard 200 for 6 Weeks

Morgan Wallen Breaks New Records as 'Dangerous' Leads Billboard 200 for 6 Weeks

Dr. Dre Raps About Divorce and Health Scare in New Song 'Detox'

Dr. Dre Raps About Divorce and Health Scare in New Song 'Detox'

Metallica's Livestream Performance at BlizzCon 2021 Gets Censored on Twitch

Metallica's Livestream Performance at BlizzCon 2021 Gets Censored on Twitch

Representative Maxine Waters Loves Megan Thee Stallion's 'Audacity' in 'WAP'

Representative Maxine Waters Loves Megan Thee Stallion's 'Audacity' in 'WAP'

Daft Punk Call It Quits After 28 Years

Daft Punk Call It Quits After 28 Years

Megan Thee Stallion and Idris Elba Recording 'Banger' Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion and Idris Elba Recording 'Banger' Collaboration

Jonas Brothers Shelve New Album as Their Reunion Is 'Effectively Over'

Jonas Brothers Shelve New Album as Their Reunion Is 'Effectively Over'

Queen's Roger Taylor Brands Brexit 'Dreadful' for Musicians

Queen's Roger Taylor Brands Brexit 'Dreadful' for Musicians