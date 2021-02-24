 
 

'Southern Charm' Star Michael Kelcourse Hospitalized With Acute Spinal Cord Stroke

'Southern Charm' Star Michael Kelcourse Hospitalized With Acute Spinal Cord Stroke
Patricia Altschul's son reveals the family's butler is now in hospital after suffering an acute spinal cord infarction that leaves him with 'significant nerve damage and impairment.'

AceShowbiz - Michael Kelcourse has been hospitalized for a serious medical emergency. The "Southern Charm" star, who has worked as Patricia Altschul's butler for nearly two decades, was unveiled to have been under medical care after suffering acute spinal cord stroke.

Revealing Michael's hospitalization was Patricia's son, Whitney Sudler-Smith. He said in a statement to The Daily Dish," I am sorry to inform you that Michael Kelcourse, affectionately known as 'Michael The Butler', recently suffered an acute spinal cord infarction which is often called a 'spinal cord stroke.' "

"Although this tragedy has caused significant nerve damage and impairment, with the help of the outstanding physicians at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, we are hopeful Michael will soon recover," he further shared. "Thank you for respecting Michael's privacy during this challenging time."

While Patricia has yet to comment on Michael's hospitalization, she showed her appreciation to fans who sent out well wishes to him. She reposted on Instagram Story messages from fans that read, "Wishing butler Michael a speedy recovery! He's the best," "We love Michael and we wish him a speedy recovery," as well as "Get well soon Michael!!"

The 79-year-old star has hired her right-hand man since 2004 following the passing of his previous employer. They have starred on the Bravo series together since season 1. In her memoir "The Art of Southern Charm", she gushed that hiring him was the "best thing [she] could have done."

Patricia's son, Whitney, also claimed in 2018 that Michael was "devoted" to her. He additionally told The Daily Dish, "He's the nicest guy in the world. He's invaluable to my mom because he helps with her coterie of animals."

In May 2019, Patricia denied speculations suggesting that she had a romantic relationship with Michael. When speaking on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen", she pointed out, "Honey, this is a professional relationship... It is between employer and employee and we respect and admire each other. But absolutely not. Certainly not."

