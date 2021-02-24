Pregnant Zoe Laverne Slams 'Upsetting' Claims That Underage Boy She Previously Kissed Is Baby Daddy

Instagram Celebrity

The 19-year-old TikTok star is pregnant with her first child and quick to shoot down claims that the underage Connor Joyce whom she kissed in viral video is the father.

AceShowbiz - Teenage TikTok sensation Zoe Laverne is expecting her first child.

The 19 year old, who has 17.9 million followers on the social media site, has posted a photograph of two positive pregnancy tests on her Instagram Story, insisting she is the "happiest girl on earth."

"Really excited to have y'all watch my baby grow," she captioned the shot, cooing about her boyfriend, Dawson Day, becoming a dad.

"You are going to be such a great daddy!!" she added. "I love you so much! thank you for changing my life so much and making me the happiest girl on earth (sic)."

A number of her followers asked if Connor Joyce was the father of her unborn baby after she stirred up controversy by kissing the 13-year-old fan in a viral video.

Sharing a photo of herself with Dawson, she wrote, "This is the father of my child. Stop saying otherwise. How would that even make any kind of (sense)? Connor is 13. Nothing else happened besides a kiss. Stay in ur own business!!"

"The amount of people that have the guts to talk s**t about an unborn child is so upsetting and heartbreaking. Really shows the generation we are in... and how a lot of you weren't raised very right!! (sic)."

Dawson also took to Instagram to share his support for his pregnant girlfriend, writing, "for the idiots talking s**t, I am the father. Zoe and Connor didn't do anything to have a baby. That's impossible. And if you have nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all. That's disgusting and a real low blow to talk s**t ab (about) an unborn child. It's sickening. Please send positive vibes only!"