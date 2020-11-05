 
 

TikTok Star Zoe Laverne Regrets Kissing 13-Year-Old Fellow TikToker

TikTok Star Zoe Laverne Regrets Kissing 13-Year-Old Fellow TikToker
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new video, the 19-year-old TikTok personality claims that she and Connor Joyce 'just ended up catching feelings for each other' and immediately stopped after they realized that it was wrong.

  • Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - TikTok star Zoe Laverne was under fire after footage of her kissing a young boy emerged online. The said video saw the 19-year-old, who has nearly 18 million followers on the app, kissing 13-year-old Connor Joyce on the lips, prompting others to slam Zoe on social media.

She eventually caught wind of the backlash as she addressed the matter in a livestream. She offered an apology over the inappropriate action in addition to setting the record straight after she was rumored to be arrested because of it.

"I am sincerely sorry, like genuinely sorry. It is a mistake that I will never make again and it was a choice that was not the best choice in the entire world to make," she said. "And it was something that bothers me still to this day, I'm really sorry again."

  See also...

She then denied grooming Connor, who is six years her junior. "I wouldn't do that. He's a kid and I'm aware of that. It just happened," she explained. "We both were in a dark place when we first became friends and we both just ended up catching feelings for each other. And friends do that, they catch feelings for each other. That's not a bad thing. Yes, the age is a bad thing. Yes, it's wrong. Yes, it's not good. We both realized that and we stopped."

Connor also previously addressed the matter on his Instagram account, saying that Zoe "did not rape" him. He claimed that Zoe came clean to his mother about the kiss. While "she wasn't happy obviously," Connor said that his mother "understood that we are both teenagers and that feelings can be caught."

Zoe's mother also jumped to her daughter's defense. "Anybody can reach over and kiss somebody. They're best friends," she said in a video.

You can share this post!

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up After Being Engaged for a Year

6ix9ine's Kidnapper Gets 24 Years in Prison Despite Insisting He's Not 'a Monster'
Most Read
DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot
Celebrity

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'