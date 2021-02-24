Meek Mill Apologizes to Kobe Bryant's Widow in Private Following Insensitive Song Lyrics

WENN Music

The 'Amen' rapper claims he has personally reached out to Vanessa Bryant to offer his apology for seemingly disrespecting her late husband in his newly-leaked song.

Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Meek Mill has apologised to Kobe Bryant's wife for referencing the sports legend's helicopter death in his new song.

Vanessa Bryant attacked Meek for his verse about her late husband, calling it "extremely insensitive and disrespectfull," and now he has revealed he has apologised "in private."

"Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman!" he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (23Feb21). "If you care about someone grieving change the subject!"

Vanessa Bryant was upset when a snippet of Meek's unreleased song with Lil Baby, "Kobe", leaked last week (ends19Feb21).

In it, Meek raps, "I'll go out with my choppa / It'll be another Kobe."

The widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend took to her Instagram Story on Monday night and wrote, "I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Before his apologetic statement, Meek Mill drew more outrage following a series of cryptic foul-mouthed messages on his Twitter. "I'm going back savage in this s**t ... f#%k ya feelings!" he wrote without mentioning the controversy surrounding his song. "Ion trust people gotta play it raw ...... Head taps for n#%ga tryna pull my card!"

Although he didn't mention Kobe's name, he seemingly referred to the backlash as he continued, "Somebody promo a narrative and y'all follow it.... y'all internet antics cannot stop me ....s**t like zombie land or something! Lol."

"They paying to influence y'all now ... its almost like mind control 'wake up,' " he added.

Meanwhile, he insisted he's a fan of Kobe and Gianna by posting on Instagram a picture of a hat with Kobe's and Gianna's names on it.