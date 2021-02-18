Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

WENN/Lia Toby Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry announced that they're expecting baby No. 2 earlier this week. However, the Duchess of Sussex's half-sister Samantha Markle claimed that Meghan didn't share the happy news with her family members prior to the public announcement.

In a new interview with Sunrise, Samantha said that her family only learned about the news from media reports. Samantha claimed that the Markles "haven't heard" from Meghan, adding that she's been ignoring her father, Thomas Markle, since 2018.

Prior to this, Meghan's estranged father reacted to the pregnancy news, wishing his daughter a "successful, healthy birth" of her second child. During his appearance on CBS TV's "Inside Edition", Thomas said, "I wish Meghan and Harry a successful, healthy birth and I hope some day I get to see my grandchildren. They're all royal grandchildren."

In related news, Meghan and Harry were said to be nervous over the second pregancy. After Meghan's miscarriage, the couple allegedly was "hopeful that they would get pregnant again." A source shared, "They were overjoyed that it happened so quickly. They were both nervous, and it took them a while before they could relax and fully enjoy this pregnancy."

"They can't wait to share that even more with a second child. They are both so happy to have their little family," added the source.

Meghan and Harry, who are already parents to their son Archie, announced that they are expecting another baby on Valentine's Day. They took to Instagram to share a beautiful black-and-white snap of themselves in a garden setting. While going barefoot, the former "Suits" actress flaunted her baby bump as she lied on the grass with her head on her husband's lap.

Following the news, British royal family released a statement in which Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles sent warm congratulations to the couple. "Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are 'delighted' and wish them well," said a palace spokesman in the statement on Sunday, February 14. It was said that the royals were told about the exciting news prior to the public announcement.