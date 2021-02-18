 
 

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says
WENN/Lia Toby
Celebrity

Prior to this, the Duchess of Sussex's estranged father Thomas Markle reacted to the pregnancy news, wishing his daughter a 'successful, healthy birth' of her second child.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry announced that they're expecting baby No. 2 earlier this week. However, the Duchess of Sussex's half-sister Samantha Markle claimed that Meghan didn't share the happy news with her family members prior to the public announcement.

In a new interview with Sunrise, Samantha said that her family only learned about the news from media reports. Samantha claimed that the Markles "haven't heard" from Meghan, adding that she's been ignoring her father, Thomas Markle, since 2018.

Prior to this, Meghan's estranged father reacted to the pregnancy news, wishing his daughter a "successful, healthy birth" of her second child. During his appearance on CBS TV's "Inside Edition", Thomas said, "I wish Meghan and Harry a successful, healthy birth and I hope some day I get to see my grandchildren. They're all royal grandchildren."

  See also...

In related news, Meghan and Harry were said to be nervous over the second pregancy. After Meghan's miscarriage, the couple allegedly was "hopeful that they would get pregnant again." A source shared, "They were overjoyed that it happened so quickly. They were both nervous, and it took them a while before they could relax and fully enjoy this pregnancy."

"They can't wait to share that even more with a second child. They are both so happy to have their little family," added the source.

Meghan and Harry, who are already parents to their son Archie, announced that they are expecting another baby on Valentine's Day. They took to Instagram to share a beautiful black-and-white snap of themselves in a garden setting. While going barefoot, the former "Suits" actress flaunted her baby bump as she lied on the grass with her head on her husband's lap.

Following the news, British royal family released a statement in which Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles sent warm congratulations to the couple. "Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are 'delighted' and wish them well," said a palace spokesman in the statement on Sunday, February 14. It was said that the royals were told about the exciting news prior to the public announcement.

You can share this post!

Kobe Bryant's Fans Fuming Over Meek Mill's Lyrics Referencing Helicopter Crash

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff
Related Posts
Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Has This Wish for Duchess of Sussex's Second Child

Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Has This Wish for Duchess of Sussex's Second Child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Be Stripped of Royal Priviledges Prior to Oprah Winfrey Sit-Down

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Be Stripped of Royal Priviledges Prior to Oprah Winfrey Sit-Down

British Royal Family Sends Warm Congratulations to Harry and Meghan Markle After Baby No. 2 News

British Royal Family Sends Warm Congratulations to Harry and Meghan Markle After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle Shows Baby Bump as She's Expecting Second Child With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Shows Baby Bump as She's Expecting Second Child With Prince Harry

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Moniece Slaughter Disses Apryl Jones Over 'Not New' Romance With Dr. Dre

Moniece Slaughter Disses Apryl Jones Over 'Not New' Romance With Dr. Dre