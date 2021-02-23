 
 

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age
Instead of chastising the couple for their alleged nearly 40 year age gap, Twitter users celebrate their love and find inspiration to not give up on finding their 'true love.'

AceShowbiz - Social media users went into a frenzy after finding out the alleged age of Lionel Richie's girlfriend. The Grammy Award-winning artist started trending on Twitter on Monday morning, February 22 after people learned that he's allegedly dating a woman who is in her early 30s.

The "Say You, Say Me" crooner has been dating Lisa Parigi since 2014, but only now that some people realized she's almost 40 years his junior. According to online records, Lisa was born sometime in 1989, meaning she would only turn 32 years old this year, whereas Lionel is 71 years old.

While fans were genuinely in shock after learning of her age, they were all for the couple's relationship instead of criticizing their huge age gap. "Lionel Richie is 71 and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi is 31. They call it, we call it, you call it, I call it #Love," one person tweeted.

Another similarly noted, "Lionel Richie is money years old and she's 30yrs old. Love wins." A third one remarked, "#LionelRichie got him a young tender one! So what if he friends with her grandparents, Love is in the air." A fourth person chimed in, "Lionel Richie and his new Babe, he is 71 and she is 30...Money + Fame + Bae... HAPPINESS IS THE KEY!!"

Some others cited the lovebirds as their inspiration to not give up on love. "Lionel Richie inspires me to never give up on love, that I can find true love from granddaughter's friend," one cheekily commented on the discovery of Lisa's age.

"Whaatttt!!! Lionel Richie with his new Bae, he's 71 and she's 30, yaani Lionel was 40 when this beautiful woman was born," another noted. "Brothers don't be in a hurry to marry, maybe your soul mate isn't born yet."

Interestingly, Lionel's daughter Sofia Richie was previously also in a relationship with a guy who is much older than her. The now-22-year-old model was dating Scott Disick, who is 15 years her senior, from 2017 until they broke up for good in August 2020.

Back in October 2017, Lionel admitted he was worried about his daughter's relationship with the reality TV star. "Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on," he told Us Weekly. When asked if he was happy for them, he responded, "I'm scared to death, are you kidding me?"

