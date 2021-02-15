 
 

British Royal Family Sends Warm Congratulations to Harry and Meghan Markle After Baby No. 2 News

British Royal Family Sends Warm Congratulations to Harry and Meghan Markle After Baby No. 2 News
WENN/John Rainford/Avalon
Celebrity

Meghan and Harry, who are already parents to their son Archie, announced that they are expecting another baby on Valentine's Day with a black-and-white pic of the Duchess flaunting her baby bump.

  • Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - British royal family has reacted to Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's second pregnancy news. In a statement released shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they're expecting baby No. 2, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles sent warm congratulations to the couple.

"Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are 'delighted' and wish them well," said a palace spokesman in the statement on Sunday, February 14. It was said that the royals were told about the exciting news prior to the public announcement.

Meghan and Harry, who are already parents to their son Archie, announced that they are expecting another baby on Valentine's Day as they shared a beautiful black-and-white snap of themselves in a garden setting. While going barefoot, the former "Suits" actress flaunted her baby bump as she lied on the grass with her head on her husband's lap.

  See also...

The news arrived just days after it was revealed that the Duchess won her invasion of privacy battle against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and sister website MailOnline. She sued the site for publishing excerpts of her private 2018 letter for her father Thomas Markle.

On Thursday, High Court Judge Mark Warby ruled in the Duchess' favor, declaring the former actress "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private," adding that the five articles published had "interfered with that reasonable expectation." The judge continued, "Taken as a whole, the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful. There is no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial."

In response to the that, Meghan said in a statement, "(I am) grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanising practices. For these outlets, it's a game." She added, "For me and so many others, it's real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep."

You can share this post!

Snooki Celebrates Valentine's Day Isolated in Her Room After Testing Positive for COVID-19

David Letterman Shamed for Mocking Lindsay Lohan's Rehab Stint in Old Interview
Related Posts
Meghan Markle Shows Baby Bump as She's Expecting Second Child With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Shows Baby Bump as She's Expecting Second Child With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Wins Legal Battle Against British Tabloid Over Invasion of Privacy

Meghan Markle Wins Legal Battle Against British Tabloid Over Invasion of Privacy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Privately Congratulate Princess Eugenie on Baby's Arrival

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Privately Congratulate Princess Eugenie on Baby's Arrival

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Treat Virtual Poetry Class to Surprise Appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Treat Virtual Poetry Class to Surprise Appearance

Most Read
Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall
Celebrity

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Beyonce's Mother Uncovers Singer's Makeup-Free Look in Rare Throwback Photo

Beyonce's Mother Uncovers Singer's Makeup-Free Look in Rare Throwback Photo

Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub

Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up on How Her Life Changed After Marrying Neat-Freak Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up on How Her Life Changed After Marrying Neat-Freak Nick Jonas

Luke Evans 'Secretly' Having New Boyfriend

Luke Evans 'Secretly' Having New Boyfriend

Ciara Opens Up on What Makes Russell Wilson Sexy and Hot to Her

Ciara Opens Up on What Makes Russell Wilson Sexy and Hot to Her

Blac Chyna's Mom Accuses Daughter of Mimicking Her, Is 'Saddened' by Her Accomplishments

Blac Chyna's Mom Accuses Daughter of Mimicking Her, Is 'Saddened' by Her Accomplishments

Bam Margera Seeks Help for Manic Bipolar Disorder Following Disturbing Suicidal Rant

Bam Margera Seeks Help for Manic Bipolar Disorder Following Disturbing Suicidal Rant