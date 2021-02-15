British Royal Family Sends Warm Congratulations to Harry and Meghan Markle After Baby No. 2 News

WENN/John Rainford/Avalon Celebrity

Meghan and Harry, who are already parents to their son Archie, announced that they are expecting another baby on Valentine's Day with a black-and-white pic of the Duchess flaunting her baby bump.

AceShowbiz - British royal family has reacted to Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's second pregnancy news. In a statement released shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they're expecting baby No. 2, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles sent warm congratulations to the couple.

"Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are 'delighted' and wish them well," said a palace spokesman in the statement on Sunday, February 14. It was said that the royals were told about the exciting news prior to the public announcement.

The news arrived just days after it was revealed that the Duchess won her invasion of privacy battle against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and sister website MailOnline. She sued the site for publishing excerpts of her private 2018 letter for her father Thomas Markle.

On Thursday, High Court Judge Mark Warby ruled in the Duchess' favor, declaring the former actress "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private," adding that the five articles published had "interfered with that reasonable expectation." The judge continued, "Taken as a whole, the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful. There is no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial."

In response to the that, Meghan said in a statement, "(I am) grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanising practices. For these outlets, it's a game." She added, "For me and so many others, it's real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep."