Kim Kardashian Unveils Throwback Family Pics to Celebrate Late Father's Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

Also honoring Robert Kardashian on what would have been his 77th birthday is Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian, who shares an old video of her late father golfing.

Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane on her late father's special day. When honoring Robert Kardashian on what would have been his 77th birthday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star offered a personal tribute by unveiling on social media some throwback family portraits.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, February 22, the 40-year-old shared an old snap of her posing along with her late dad and siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. In the accompanying message, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more."

"So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can't believe I remembered it," the SKIMS founder added. "Please come visit me in a dream soon. Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!"

The estranged wife of Kanye West then turned to her Instagram Story to share a clip of Robert golfing and captioned it, "Happy Birhtday daddy! God you would be soooo old LOL." She followed it up with several other pictures of them with a simple message that read, "I miss you!"

The next image saw Kim posing in a black dress next to her father and her little brother, Rob. "Not the best pic of them but I'm a whole 90's vibe LOL," she noted. She went on to post a black-and-white family picture which included her mother, Kris Jenner, in addition to sharing an image of her father with her half-sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian shares throwback family pictures in honor of late father Robert Kardashian's birthday.

Kim's sister Khloe also commemorated their late father's birthday. Putting out the same golfing clip of their old man, the Good American co-founder raved, "Happy birthday daddy! Every SINGLE day, I miss you! EVERYONE here misses you! I know you're in a better place but it never gets easier. I love you! I love you! I love you!"

Hours afterwards, Kim and Khloe's oldest sibling Kourtney put out a picture of her with Robert, who passed away in 2003. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday to the best daddy in the world. I couldn't have dreamed of any better."

In October 2020, Kim received a hologram clip of Robert as her 40th birthday gift from her now-estranged husband Kanye. Posting the video on Instagram, she gushed at the time, "A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion."