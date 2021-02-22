 
 

Chrissy Teigen Remembers Son Jack on His Due Date in Somber Post

Chrissy Teigen Remembers Son Jack on His Due Date in Somber Post
Instagram
Celebrity

The celebrity cookbook author marks the day, her third child Jack was supposed to be born, by declaring her love and wearing a bracelet with her late son's name on it.

  • Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has honoured her baby Jack on what would have been his birthday.

The model, TV personality, and cookbook author, who is married to singer John Legend, suffered the tragic pregnancy loss at the end of September (20), and on Saturday (20Feb21), she took to social media to mark Jack's due date, posting an image of herself wearing a bracelet with his name on it.

She captioned the Instagram Story photo, "Today was your due date. we love you forever (sic)."

Chrissy also posted a picture of herself while deep in thought on the set of a photoshoot for her upcoming recipe book.

"Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug (sic)," she wrote.

  See also...

Chrissy, who is already mum to Luna, four, and Miles, two, recently admitted she was still "coming to terms" with the loss of her third child, who she had previously revealed would likely have been born in early February, a little earlier than his due date.

She explained on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", "Even thinking back to it now, I am still in therapy about it and I'm still coming to terms with it."

"I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So it's just hard because he would've been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders."

Chrissy also thinks the heartache has made her a "better person."

She reflected, "You really gain this incredible amount of empathy. And I really, somehow, think I'm a better person now. And I just have the best support system ever."

You can share this post!

Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Diamond Ring on Instagram Amid Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

Louise Redknapp Contemplated Suicide After Split From Jamie Redknapp
Related Posts
Chrissy Teigen Likens Self to 'Juicy Blow Up Doll' After Suffering From Extreme Allergic Reaction

Chrissy Teigen Likens Self to 'Juicy Blow Up Doll' After Suffering From Extreme Allergic Reaction

Chrissy Teigen Regrets Not Looking at Baby Son's Face After She Miscarried

Chrissy Teigen Regrets Not Looking at Baby Son's Face After She Miscarried

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Getting 'Painful' Endometriosis Surgery in Cheeky Post

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Getting 'Painful' Endometriosis Surgery in Cheeky Post

Chrissy Teigen Defends Her 'Unrelatable' Tweet About $13K Wine

Chrissy Teigen Defends Her 'Unrelatable' Tweet About $13K Wine

Most Read
Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic
Celebrity

Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Asian Doll Claims to Be the Love of King Von's Life

Asian Doll Claims to Be the Love of King Von's Life

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family

Joe Biden's Brother Seen Maskless at Floyd Mayweather's Extravagant Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

Joe Biden's Brother Seen Maskless at Floyd Mayweather's Extravagant Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Jaime King's Estranged Husband Welcomes Baby Son With Girlfriend Cyn

Jaime King's Estranged Husband Welcomes Baby Son With Girlfriend Cyn

Natti Natasha Strips Off to Bare Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

Natti Natasha Strips Off to Bare Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Melissa Benoist Stands With FKA Twigs Amid Sexual Abuse Claims Against Shia LaBeouf

Melissa Benoist Stands With FKA Twigs Amid Sexual Abuse Claims Against Shia LaBeouf

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Beyonce Provides Relief for Victims of Winter Storms in Texas

Beyonce Provides Relief for Victims of Winter Storms in Texas

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing