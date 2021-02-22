Louise Redknapp Contemplated Suicide After Split From Jamie Redknapp

You Magazine/Mark Cant Celebrity

The former member of girl group Eternal opens up on her struggles with depression, admitting she wanted to kill herself after her marriage crumbled back in 2017.

Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - British singer-turned-TV personality Louise Redknapp contemplated suicide amid her 2017 marriage split from her sportsman ex Jamie Redknapp.

The former Eternal star admits she hit a real low as her almost 20-year union crumbled.

She shared, "I would be standing in Central London and would wonder whether it would be easier for a bus to take me out. All it would take was for me to step out at the wrong moment and it would be over."

However, the thought of the former couple's sons, Beau, 12, and Charley, 16, stopped her from taking things a step too far.

She said, "I was like, 'I would really like this to all go away. But I've got two little men who need me more than anything.' "

"That's where my selfishness stops. They're the only thing that kept me going."

Louise, who married Jamie in 1998, now wishes she'd tried harder to salvage their relationship.

Asked if she could have saved their marriage, she told Britain's You Magazine, "All I know is, I wish I'd tried."

"I want to say to anybody who is thinking of running, 'Just slow down. Don't run.' Because once you run too fast, you can't make up the ground you've lost. Stop, say what you need, say what you think, don't be afraid to say what's really going on. You don't have to be quiet."