Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Diamond Ring on Instagram Amid Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has added fuel to the rumors that she's engaged to baby daddy in a new steamy picture posted on her social media.

Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian is keeping fans guessing about the status of her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson after showing off what appeared to be a huge diamond engagement ring online.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star shared a close up snap of the lower half of her body as she posed on her knees by an outdoor pool, wearing a pair of ankle boots from her new Good American shoe line.

However, it wasn't the fancy footwear which drew the attention of her Instagram followers - it was the giant pear-shaped jewel on her left ring finger, which was on full display as she rested her perfectly-manicured hand on her almost-bare backside.

"New @goodamerican shoes are dropping 2.25," she captioned the picture, making no mention of the rock on her hand.

Fans were quick to speculate about the real purpose of Khloe's post, with one writing, "Is this her way of letting us know she's engaged?!" as another commented, "Ain't nobody lookin at those boots, hunny. We are looking at that RING (sic)!!!!"

Even her celebrity friends and followers remarked on the telling post, with sister Kim Kardashian's ex-assistant Stephanie Shepherd sharing, "I don't know where to direct my focus," and the siblings' former hair stylist Jen Atkin quipping, "Well good morning khloe (sic)!!!"

Khloe has yet to address the new ring, but it appears to be the same piece of jewellery she was first spotted wearing on the same finger back in December (20), when she visited basketball star Tristan in Massachusetts, after signing to the Boston Celtics.

She made the trip from her home in Los Angeles with the on/off couple's two-year-old daughter True, who they had been co-parenting while living under the same roof during the coronavirus shutdown.

Khloe's social media reveal emerges just days after Kim claimed her sister was worried about what fans will think if she publicly reunites with Tristan, who found himself in a cheating scandal which rocked their romance in 2018.

The couple reunited, but called it quits again in February, 2019, after the sportsman was caught on camera kissing Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Khloe's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

Speaking to Tristan in a teaser for this week's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" episode, Kim said, "I don't even think it's up to her anymore about getting over the past things that you guys have been through. I think it's just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she's totally fine, otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7."

Tristan agreed, replying, "She's carrying a suitcase of other people's opinions and thoughts."

Khloe was previously married to another basketball player, Lamar Odom, from 2009 until their divorce was eventually finalised in 2016.